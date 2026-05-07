One look at the Dragon Flag shows you it’s the real deal. Body stiff, moving as a unit with reduced stability. That’s what the best core exercises do: resist movement while you’re moving.

It was invented by and named after Bruce Lee, who used it in his training to enhance core strength and total-body control. The dragon flag developed his ability to create and maintain full-body tension, which translated into greater speed, power, and precision. If you have ever seen him in action, you know it worked.

That’s the real point of the dragon flag. It transforms your core into a force-transmitting powerhouse that’s show-and-go. Let’s take a deep dive into why it deserves a spot in your rotation.

What Is the Dragon Flag Exercise?

The dragon flag is an anti-extension core exercise in which your entire body moves as one, supported by your upper back and shoulders. You grip a bench or another sturdy object behind you, lift your body into a straight line, then slowly lower it while keeping your glutes tight and spine neutral.

What separates it from other core exercises is its long lever. When your legs move through space and move further from your base of support, the harder you work to stay in proper position.

It was Bruce Lee’s go-to move for building extreme abdominal strength and total-body tension—not just for aesthetics but for performance. Lee reportedly used the dragon flag to develop the core strength that powered his striking, speed, and control.

How to Do the Dragon Flag Correctly

The goal of the dragon flag is to move the body as one solid unit, but the devil is in the details. Here are the details.

Lie face up on a bench or the floor, and take a firm grip on a sturdy object behind you, like the bench edge, a post, or a bar. Brace your core, then lift and point your legs to the ceiling until you form a straight line from shoulders to ankles, supporting your weight on the upper back. Then pull your ribs to your hips, and glue your legs together. Slowly lower your body toward the bench or floor, and stop when you lose tension or your lower back begins to arch. Reverse the movement by pulling your body back up to the starting position. Reset and repeat.

The dragon flag isn’t just a leg lift; it’s about whether you can control your body throughout. Here’s how to know you’re doing it right.

You’re Doing It Right If:

You form in a straight line from shoulders to ankles.

The hips don’t bend.

You control the speed of the movement.

You’re trying to resist being folded in half like a deck chair.

The abs are working hard to keep your ribs down and your spine neutral.

You feel extreme tension in your glutes.

Visual Checkpoints:

The torso and legs rise and fall together.

Your upper back stays grounded, and your neck remains relaxed.

What Muscles Does the Dragon Flag Work?

Establishing a mind-muscle connection is essential to get the most out of any exercise, and here are the muscles you need to focus on during the Dragon Flag.

Rectus Abdominis

Function: Resisting lower back extension.

It’s working isometrically to keep your ribs from flaring and your lower back from arching as your body lowers.

Transverse Abdominis

Function: Internal pressure and stiffness.

During the dragon flag, the TA contracts to increase intra-abdominal pressure, assisting spinal stability while the rest of your body moves around it.

Internal and External Obliques

Function: Preventing rotation

During the dragon flag, your obliques are working hard to keep your torso from twisting or shifting. They assist in maintaining a straight lifting path.

Lats

Function: Anchoring and assisting with tension.

By gripping the bench and lightly pulling back, you engage your lats, stabilize your shoulders, and create tension throughout your upper body.

Glutes

Function: Hip extension.

Your glutes prevent your hips from bending, and strong glute contraction keeps the straight-line position intact.

Hip Flexors

Function: Assisting with leg control.

They help lift and control the legs, especially during the concentric phase, but they should work in sync with the core rather than dominate the movement.

Common Dragon Flag Mistakes and How to Fix Them

Where maintaining tension meets movement, mistakes can happen. Here’s what to watch out for to get the most out of it.

Losing Proper Position

As fatigue sets in, many lifters lose their rib-to-pelvis position. The ribs flare, and the lower back arches because you’ve lost core tension—turning the exercise into a lumbar extension problem.

Fix: Before each rep, brace your abs and pull your ribs down. Think about shortening the distance between your rib cage and pelvis without rounding forward.

Breaking at the Hips

As soon as the hips break, the long lever shortens, the core loses tension, and the movement turns into a leg raise because you’ve taken the hardest part out of it.

Fix: Think “straight line from shoulders to ankles.” Squeeze your glutes to keep your hips extended. If this is difficult, reduce the range of motion or switch to a tucked variation until you can do it.

Dropping Too Fast

Gravity always wins, but you can control it for a time. Dropping quickly through the lowering phase removes the tension and shifts stress onto structures like your lower back.

Fix: Slow the descent to 3–5 seconds and stop the rep just before your form breaks. If you can’t control the negative, use a regression.

Loading the Neck Instead of the Upper Back

If you feel it too much in your neck, you’re applying pressure in the wrong area. The base of support should be your upper back and shoulders—not your cervical spine.

Fix: Drive your shoulders and upper back into the bench or the floor, and keep your neck relaxed. Your head should feel supported, not strained.

Dragon Flag Benefits for Athletes and Lifters

The dragon flag delivers a level of core strength and control that many exercises can’t touch—and that’s what Lee was going for.

Anti-Extension Strength: The dragon flag requires your abs to fight against a long lever trying to pull your spine into extension. Next-level bracing is required to prevent spinal extension.

The dragon flag requires your abs to fight against a long lever trying to pull your spine into extension. Next-level bracing is required to prevent spinal extension. Total-Body Control: The dragon flag is a full-body tension test. From your lats to your glutes, everything must work together to keep your body moving as one. That level of coordination translates to athletic performance and heavy lifting.

The dragon flag is a full-body tension test. From your lats to your glutes, everything must work together to keep your body moving as one. That level of coordination translates to athletic performance and heavy lifting. Carryover to Advanced Movements: You’re building the foundation for more advanced bodyweight skills like front levers, strict hanging leg raises, and the human flag.

You’re building the foundation for more advanced bodyweight skills like front levers, strict hanging leg raises, and the human flag. Exposes Weak Links: There’s nowhere to hide. If your core, glutes, or upper-body tension isn’t working as it should, the movement breaks down immediately. That feedback is valuable, and it shows you what needs work.

PROGRAMMING SUGGESTIONS

There are a few options on where to place it in your workouts. First, after your main lifts, you can focus on quality reps without interrupting your strength work. Second, as part of your extended warm-up, early in your workout, when you’re fresh. Being fresh is especially useful if you’re working toward advanced bodyweight skills.

Sets & Reps

Beginner: 2–3 sets of 3–5 eccentric-only reps, focusing on control and maintaining a straight line.

Intermediate: 3 sets of 4–6 reps using a reduced range of motion and honing in on full-body tension and smooth movement.

Advanced 3–4 sets of 3–5 full reps with strict control, using a slow tempo, no momentum, and perfect alignment.

Rest 60–90 seconds between sets.

How the Dragon Flag Improves Total-Body Tension

The dragon flag is an excellent benchmark for core strength. It requires your core to perform its primary functions: resist extension, remain rigid, and transfer force without leaking energy.

That’s why Bruce Lee loved it.

But you need to treat it like a skill. Earn your progressions, own your positioning, and don’t rush it because it’s all about quality over quantity.