The 20-Rep Squat Challenge to Test Your Lower Body

WHAT IT IS

A brutal five-week squat challenge from Andrew Triana, co-owner of Performance Vibe, that will test your strength and endurance. Use any squat variation you like.

HOW IT WORKS

“This program taxes you in a way that creates very positive environments for muscle gain and fat loss,” Triana says.

WHEN TO DO IT

Anytime you’re ready to improve your squat, but “take four to six weeks before coming back to this,” he says.

DO IT

Perform each workout twice a week. Rest two days between sessions. Begin Week 1 using 55 to 60% of your max. Add 10 to 30 pounds each week.

TEST WEEK

Go light during your first session of Week 5. For your second session, aim for a 20-pound increase. But “adding 40 to 50 pounds isn’t unheard of,” Triana says. Take your time to warm up and then select a load that’s between 20 and 50 pounds heavier and go for it.

Squat Challenge:

Week Sets Reps Rest Time

1 1 20 N/A

2 2 12 2 Min.

3 3 10 90 Sec.

4 2 20 3 Min.

5 1 20 N/A