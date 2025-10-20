The Bulgarian split squat is one exercise that many lifters love to hate. The love comes from the unilateral strength and the quad and glute goodness. The hate part is simple: they suck and expose every single lower-body weakness you have. If you’re like me, you do them anyway because the love slightly exceeds the hate, but not by much.

But they are not for everyone. Some lifters struggle with the setup, while others wobble through reps because the elevated rear foot makes it resemble a circus act more than a squat.

If you’re in the market to enhance your single-leg strength without the frustration, you’re in the right place. Here, I will break down what makes the Bulgarian split squat effective and offer five swaps that build strength and size.

What Makes the Bulgarian Split Squat Effective?

You don’t do the Bulgarian split squat because it’s easy; you do it because it works. The move delivers serious results for everyone willing to embrace the pain.

Here’s what makes it effective:

Unilateral Strength & Balance: The Bulgarian split squat evens out strength imbalances that can throw a spanner in the works for performance in and out of the gym. Each rep demands your total attention.

The Bulgarian split squat evens out strength imbalances that can throw a spanner in the works for performance in and out of the gym. Each rep demands your total attention. Extended Range of Motion: Elevating the rear foot enables deeper hip and knee flexion on the front leg, which in turn makes your lower body work harder to pull you out of the squat hole.

Elevating the rear foot enables deeper hip and knee flexion on the front leg, which in turn makes your lower body work harder to pull you out of the squat hole. Joint-Friendly Load: You don’t need heavy weight to achieve a training effect, making it ideal for those looking to protect their lower back while building leg strength.

You don’t need heavy weight to achieve a training effect, making it ideal for those looking to protect their lower back while building leg strength. Real World Transfer: Whether you’re sprinting, jumping, or stepping out of the squat hole, the BSS boosts leg strength that goes well beyond the gym.

But even with all its benefits, the setup, discomfort, and balance demands can be a dealbreaker. If you’re seeking an alternative without sacrificing your gains, consider the following key factors.

What to Look For In An Alternative

You need an alternative that replicates the Bulgarian split squat’s mix of strength and single-leg dominance.

Here’s what to look for:

Unilateral Focus: A valid alternative trains your legs unilaterally. Doing so ensures the alternative improves balance, reduces strength imbalances, and develops athletic performance.

Glute and Quad Engagement: The BSS is brutal on both your quads and glutes, so any substitute needs to hit those same muscle groups.

More Stability: Let’s face it: The setup for Bulgarian split squats isn’t for everyone. An alternative that eliminates the balancing act while maintaining the same training effect is what you’re looking for here.

Scalability: Great options allow you to adjust tempo, loading, or range of motion to match your training level and goals.

5 Bulgarian Split Squat Alternatives

Here are five alternatives to the Bulgarian split squat that can make leg day easier to bear. But only a little bit.

Front-Foot Elevated Split Squat

Front-Foot elevated split squat variation where the front foot is elevated on a small 2–4 inch platform, increasing the range of motion and stretch on the working leg. It mimics the joint angles of a BSS, offering more stability and reduced rear-leg tension. The front foot elevation encourages deeper hip and knee flexion, giving your quads and glutes all they can handle. Keep your torso upright and your front flat, while controlling the descent and driving through your front foot.

Sets & Reps: 3–4 sets of 10-15 reps per leg.

Barbell Front-Racked Reverse Lunge

This reverse lunge variation involves holding a barbell in the front rack position across the shoulders, which shifts your center of mass. This variation is easier on the knees than Bulgarian split squat, thanks to the step back and front-rack position, which also engages your anterior core and the muscles that count. It challenges your balance like the BSS, so hang on to that barbell. Keep your elbows high, your chest up, and your shoulders down. Don’t rush the setup or lunge, and push through with your front foot to return to the starting position.

Sets & Reps: 3 sets of 6–8 reps per leg.

Trap Bar Split Squat

You perform the trap bar split squat while holding a trap bar using a neutral grip. It keeps the load centered and low, which reduces low back strain and balance demands. This setup allows for heavy loading, but it has a downside: some individuals may struggle to achieve full hip extension due to interference from the bar with the back leg. Keep your torso upright and lower straight down until your back knee hovers just above the floor.

Sets & Reps: 3–4 sets of 8-12 reps per leg.

Zercher Split Squat

The Zercher split squat involves holding the barbell in the crook of your elbows, which challenges your core, posture, and legs simultaneously. The Zercher position shifts the load forward, increasing core and upper back tension while requiring an upright torso. Those factors make it quad-dominant and balance-friendly. Cradle the bar tightly, keep your chest up and shoulders down, brace your core, and descend with control.

Sets & Reps: 3 sets of 8 reps per leg.

Hatfield Split Squat

You perform the Hatfield split squat using a safety squat bar with your hands gripping a power rack or support bars for added stability. With the increased stability, you can focus on depth and loading the working leg. It’s fantastic for adding size and strength to the quads and glutes, rehabbing balance issues, or when shoulder issues prevent you from doing regular barbell squats. Use only enough support to keep steady, rather than pulling yourself up.

Sets & Reps: 3–4 sets of 10–12 reps per leg.