3 Single-leg Workouts to Improve Legs Day

Update your routine by diversifying traditional legs exercises.

Looking to build legs the size of tree trunks? While the traditional barbell back squat is a staple for almost any lower-body routine, single-leg variations are a great way to improve your workout and add a new element of intensity to spur huge gains.

Unlike traditional moves like back squats and deadlifts, single-leg variations put much less compression and tension on the spine—making them ideal for those that tend to develop frequent back issues.

They also offer the added benefit of balance, stability, and core control. That translates to more work for your midsection.

While they do offer a stability challenge, one-leg variations are far from easy and still offer a tremendous stimulus for muscle growth.

The key here is balance—and if you’ve gotten accustomed to performing traditional lifts, you may need to start out lighter and work your way up as you get your bearings.

By working one side at a time, you’ll also be able to uncover strength differences from side to side. Evening out your leg strength translates to stronger lifts when you return to the rack. 

Try integrating the following three unilateral exercises into your routine in place of their double-leg counterparts.

 

Henn Photography / Getty
1. Single-Leg Goblet Squat

ChangeDo this move instead of the traditional back squat. 

How to: Stand in front of a box that’s about knee height off the ground. Hold a moderately heavy dumbbell under your chin while pulling your shoulders back and keeping your chest up. Lift your left leg off the ground and balance solely on your right leg. Push your hips back as you squat down to the box. Keeping your weight centered on your right heel, drive back up to the starting position.​

 

Dustin Snipes / M+F Magazine
2. Single-Leg Romanian Deadlift

Change: Do this move instead of a barbell deadlift.

How to: Holding a dumbbell in each hand, balance on your right leg with your left leg lifted off the ground behind you. Keep your core tight and maintain a tall posture throughout the entire exercise. With your right knee slightly bent, push your hips back, hinging at the waist. Bend until your upper body is close to parallel to the ground. Return to the starting position by pulling your hips back underneath you, squeezing your hamstrings and glutes on the way up.

3. Bulgarian Split Squat

Change: Do this move instead of a hack squat.

How to: Stand in front of a bench or step that is roughly knee height. Plant your right foot firmly on the ground and rest your left foot behind you on the bench. Grab a light dumbbell in each hand. Lower down into a lunge position by dropping your back knee straight down and bending your right leg. At the bottom of the movement, your right knee should be bent at 90° with your knee staying in line with your foot. Push through your right heel and stand up tall. 

