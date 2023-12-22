Prime Video’s hit series Reacher is back for Season 2, and that means more of the big man, Alan Ritchson, on our screens. In order to play the role of the popular army-major-turned-crime-fighter, Ritchson gained 30 pounds of muscle, and is looking bigger and better than ever in the latest episodes, streaming now. In order to find out how Ritchson packed on all that lean mass, while maintaining the stamina required for long shoots and elite choreography, I was invited to go behind the scenes and check out a “Reps Like Reacher” workout in London, specially devised in consultation with Ritchson, Reacher’s Stunt Coordinator Buster Reeves, and Barry’s Gym co-founder, Sandy Macaskill. Read on to accept the mission and try it for yourself.

The key to this workout is to keep going and blast through each set with minimal rest, combining weights and cardio to build strength and stamina. Push past your comfort zone and you’ll be repping like Reacher in no time at all. As our group of fitness journalists followed the workout, we were motivated by Sandy Macaskill of the globally famous gym brand Barry’s.

At Barry’s a group atmosphere is encouraged, as are banging beats and lighting designed to help you focus only on the workout at hand. As Macaskill led us through the workout, it became clear that getting fitter with fuller muscles is not about one session in isolation. Rather, it’s a lifestyle choice that requires consistency and the will to give it your all day in and day out. But, if you are willing to go the distance, you’ll be well on track with your mission to reach your potential.

The ‘Reps Like Reacher’ Workout

Set 1:

Treadmill: 6 min. Build up to a sprint and then tapering down to a jog.

Champagne Press: 3 Sets, 15 Reps

Renegade Row, Pushup and Twist Combination: 3 Sets, 15 Reps (alternate sides)

One-leg Dumbbell Glute Thrust: 3 Sets, 20 Reps (each side)

Set 2:

Treadmill: 6 min. Build up to a sprint and then tapering down to a jog.

Russian Twist: 3 Sets, 50 Reps

Lunge with Dumbbell Rotation: 3 Sets, 20 Reps (each side)

Bentover Row and Reverse Flye: 3 Sets, 15 Reps

Set 3:

Treadmill: 6 min. Build up to a sprint and then tapering down to a jog.

Bentover Row to Triceps Kickback: 3 Sets, 15 Reps

Front Raises: 3 Sets, 15 Reps (alternating sides)

Dumbbell Swing Squat: 3 Sets, 20 Reps



The ‘Reps Like Reacher Workout’ Breakdown

Get a muscular chest of armor, like Reacher, with the champagne press, designed to create separation through the center of the pectorals. You’ll be taxing your pecs further with the renegade row into pushup and twist. When executing the twists, be sure to look at the dumbbell as you twist it towards the ceiling. Reacher’s fighting style requires a lot of elbow action, meaning plenty of body rotation, so the core needs to be able to support his twists and turns, making these exercises extra valuable. Working with a heavy dumbbell, Ritchson is a proponent of single leg glute bridges and Russian twists in able to hit that core all the more, while building a solid back.

At 6’ 2”, Alan Ritchson has big legs for such a tall guy. Working with Buster Reeves, the action-hero undertakes gruelling gym workouts that feature lunges with dumbbell rotation. For this, you will stand at the bench and hold one dumbbell up to your shoulders. Then, lunge forward on the right leg. Next, rotate to your right, straighten up, then stand up straight and repeat on the left side.

Moves such as the bent over row and triceps kickback will have you chasing that wider physique, growing triceps that will pop underneath your T-shirt sleeves just like Reacher. You’ll also be performing front raises, ideal for those mid-delt shoulder caps, and rounding off with dumbbell swing squats to make sure you work the lower back and hamstrings.

So, what was the verdict? Speaking for myself, I loved the full-on approach to this workout with the only rest time being that between sets. While this workout is great for solo gym goers, it also translates brilliantly to group classes such as those offered by Barry’s Bootcamp sessions. However you decide to do it, just make sure to “rep like Reacher.”

Reacher S2 is available on Prime Video now.