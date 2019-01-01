So you’re not as jacked as any of the guys at your gym—including the dude behind the desk. Follow this road map to massive strength and size gains and you can be. It won’t be easy, and results won’t appear overnight, but stay the course and the goal is 100% attainable. The catch? It’s on you to execute the game plan we’ve put together. That includes following the workout plan, forcing yourself to train when you’re dog-tired, eating clean, and pushing yourself to finish when all you can think about is throwing in the towel.
Now, we’re sure you have questions, such as: Which exercises are the best? How many reps and sets should I do? What’s the quickest way to see improvements? And you’ll get answers, courtesy of nationally ranked bodybuilder John Meadows, C.S.C.S., and his hand-tailored training method, Mountain Dog.
Meadows’ program removes the guesswork and omits training elements that won’t produce results. To achieve your best body, set aside the next six months to transform yourself from a beginning wannabe to a full-blown gym hero.
Athlete Snapshot: Brett KahnALLMAX athlete, IFBB pro, chiropractor, and face of this year's M&F Starter's Guide
- BIRTH DATE: Nov. 7, 1984
- HEIGHT: 5'10"
- CONTEST WEIGHT: 190 lbs.
- RESIDENCE: Charleston, SC
- INSTAGRAM: @brettkahn
