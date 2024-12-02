Jeff Seid is a model, social media influencer, and most recently became the 2024 Natural Olympia champion in the Men’s Physique division. Here, the man himself explains how the “King of Aesthetics” gets his week started right; by building his triceps, chest, and calves. Jeff Seid’s workout is one that is challenging, but can help anyone make upper-body gains.

Seid, who has one of the largest social media followings in the fitness industry, recently talked exclusively to M&F about his training and recent Natural Olympia win. And, for those who want to replicate his phenomenal physique, the man himself has now provided this killer workout from his own logbook for our readers to try:

Jeff Seid’s Full Body Monday Workout

Chest

Flat Barbell Bench Press: 5 Sets of 5 Reps

Incline Smith Machine Bench: 4 Set of 12, 10, 8, 6 Reps

Cable Crossovers: 4 Sets of 15, 12, 10, 8 Reps

Pushups: 5 Sets of 20 Reps (aim to complete within 3 minutes)

Triceps

Incline Skull Crushers: 3 Sets of 10, 8, 6 Reps

Rope Pushdowns: 4 Sets of x 15, 12, 10, 8 Reps

Single Arm Cable Cross Body Pushdown: 3 Sets of 12-15 Reps

Single Arm Cable Overhead Extension : 3 Sets of 12-15

Calves

Standing Calf Raises: 4 x 50, 25, 12, 8 Reps

Seated Calf Raises: 3 × 15 Reps

Workout Breakdown

“I always do a few warmup sets before each exercise,” explains Said. “This helps me get ready for my working sets and also lowers the risk of injury.” In terms of resting between working sets, the bodybuilder says that the length depends on the season. “When I am close to competition, in shred mode, I do 60-90 second rest periods,” he shares. “But when I am bulking, trying to add muscle, I’ll do 3-minute rest periods.” The star says that short rest periods increase his heart rate, helping him to shred more fat, while longer rest periods are designed for him to really dial-in and concentrate on those heavy lifts for maximum muscle gain.

Seid, who has been an athlete since childhood, excelling in wrestling and football, has been training for many years. While some may find his workout to be too epic on first glance, you can tweak it to match your own level of progress by lowering the number of sets in each exercise. In terms of reps, Seid bases this number on how long it takes him to reach hypotrophy, exhausting his muscles to failure.

This is the key point: Make sure you perform every last safe rep that you can, and you’ll be prompting those muscles to build back stronger. “I take C4 Whey Protein powder immediately after my workout,” shares the man with the hellagood hair. “This is to start my recovery post workout, as soon as possible.” For those wondering how the rest of the bodybuilding champs week pans out: “My workout splits change throughout the year, I like to switch it up,” he explains.

If you are interested in following Jeff Seid’s current workout current split, he has shared it below. As you will see, the Men’s Physique competitor is making sure to really hammer his calf exercises throughout the week, but you could switch this up for a body part that you would like to focus on with more frequency, so long as you don’t overtrain:

Jeff Seid’s Current Workout Split

Monday: Chest/Triceps/Calves

Tuesday: Back/Biceps/Abs

Wednesday: Legs/Calves

Thursday: Rest Day

Friday: Shoulders/Arms/Abs

Saturday: Legs/Calves

Sunday: Rest

For more fitness inspiration follow Jeff Seid on Instagram