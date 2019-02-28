12 Unique Cable Moves for Beginners

Incline CG Low Cable Row

Muscles Targeted: Lats (focus on lower lat fibers)

How to: Set an incline bench to anywhere between 30 to 70 degrees (Note: vary angle set to set or workout to workout) and place it (facing inward toward weight stack) a few feet in front of a low pulley. Attach a V-shaped bar (Note: try to find one that is wider than the width of the bench if possible) to the cable. Grasp the bar with palms facing, and carefully make your way back around the incline bench. If you can have a partner or gym-mate hand you the bar, this will of course make it a bit easier to get into position. While remaining standing, with your feet/legs set back behind you, lean your chest into the top of the bench in order to stabilize your torso. Beginning with the lats at full stretch, pull the bar toward your lower abdomen while keeping the elbows close to the body, rib cage high, and lower back slightly arched. Make sure to pull far enough back so the shoulder blades are squeezed together and the entire back is maximally contracted.

Why Do It: Performing a low cable row at this angle will help to build thickness and density into the lower lats, from the outside, right to where they contact the spine. By using the incline bench, you will force yourself to use tighter form than with standard pulley rows, which increases stimulation of the target muscle and its fibers.