Workout Tips
12 Unique Cable Moves for Beginners
Stimulate growth without the basic weight-bearing moves.
While I generally recommend that the majority of newbie gym-goers spend most of their time learning and mastering the many vital free-weight basic exercises (i.e. Bench Press, Squats, Bent Rows, Deadlifts, etc.), there is still room for the use of cables (and the advantages they provide).
Unlike most BB and DB movements, cables allow for constant tension throughout the range of motion, which is excellent for stimulating gains in muscle mass. Utilizing at least one cable movement per body part will complement the effects of free weights quite well, and provide a well-rounded program for one to grow on. However, while most articles on cable exercises discuss the most commonly utilized ones, I am going to delve into what I call “The Dependable Dozen,” because every time I try them with clients, they never fail to produce amazing results!