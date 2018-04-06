The 2 Best Pilates Moves for Runners and Cyclists

Runners and cyclists and anyone else who puts their body through repetitive movements can use Pilates moves to add core strength and stability, as well as increased mobility in their spine, hips, and shoulders, says Stanford’s Nanci Conniff, who works with pro athletes who have realized the benefits that Pilates can have on their training.

“With Pilates, you’re strengthening the muscles that are closer to the bone. You’re always working to lengthen instead of shorten muscles,” she says. This can counteract the tightening and stress of high-impact training.

On the following slides, you’ll find some reformer moves Conniff has modified to suit any workout space.