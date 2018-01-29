5 Essential Tips for Ankle Care and Injury Prevention

1. These Boots Are Made for Walking

“Most of us are probably wearing the wrong size shoe,” Foot and Ankle Orthopedic Surgeon and Duke University Professor Selene Parekh says. “Once a year go to a store that specializes in athletic shoes and get fitted appropriately.”

An avid runner, Dr. Parekh adds to not jump on the orthotic insert train either as they are “way over prescribed.” He says if the sales associate recommends an orthotic, verify your individual need with a medical professional first rather than risking an injury due to an unneeded insert.

Podiatrist Megan Leahy of the Illinois Bone and Joint Institute suggestions are along a similar vein. “Choose a shoe that’s activity specific,” the former collegiate runner and Chicago Fire team podiatrist says. “Injuries can occur easily for instance when you’re wearing a running shoe and playing basketball.”