5 Unique Exercises to Sculpt Cannonball Shoulders

When fully developed, round, dense delts are more visually impressive on a bodybuilder’s physique than perhaps any other body part. If you go to your local gym, you’ll likely see many lifters showing off a pair of big arms or displaying thick, squared chests. But it’s far more rare to witness a couple of massive cannonballs hanging off a lifter’s clavicles. Maybe you even feel that your shoulders could stand to get a little supersized.

Whatever the case, I’m here to provide some novel twists on basic deltoid exercises that may prove to be the key to pushing your shoulder development from ordinary to extraordinary. Let’s dig in.

Pictured: NPC athlete Indony Jean Baptiste (@jb033190)