7 Ways to Burn Fat Without Losing Muscle

1. Combine Strength With Hypertrophy

Pure strength training, such as lifting heavy singles, doubles, or triples, relies heavily on your neural drive, the speed you shift from using Type I to Type IIb muscle fibers, and your ability to get maximal muscle fiber recruitment. While those are extremely beneficial for setting PR’s in the gym, they don’t maximize how much muscle you put on or maintain during a cutting phase.

Instead, combine both to create an intense muscle-building workout. For example, do five heavy reps, rest for 20 seconds, repeat that same exact weight for three reps, rest for 20 seconds, and then do two more reps. You’re still able to use a very heavy weight, but you made it last for 10 reps. This creates a huge stimulus for thicker muscles and the “pump”.