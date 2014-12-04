Roberto Westbrook / Getty
Workout Tips
7 Ways to Burn Fat Without Losing Muscle
Shed flab and keep muscle while bulking using these tried-and-true methods from people who have done it.
The ability for you to burn fat and build muscle boils down to your diet and exercise habits. Within M&F and outside of it, there are plenty of fitness enthusiasts who've accomplished these goals simultaneously, serving as anecdotal evidence that it's possible to achieve body recomposition. Follow these seven tips to burn fat without losing hard-earned muscle.
1 of 7
Christopher Beauchamp / Getty
2 of 7
Andrew Lipovsky / Getty
3 of 7
Trinette Reed / Getty
4 of 7
EXTREME-PHOTOGRAPHER / Getty
5 of 7
Nandita / Getty
6 of 7
7 of 7
shapecharge / Getty