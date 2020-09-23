If you want to get strong and add a ton of mass, you need to build powerful forearms. Your forearm workouts might seem like they have nothing to do with your leg workouts or back workouts, but having stronger forearms also allow you to build a stronger grip, which is essential to almost every pushing and pulling workout. Stronger forearms mean you’ll be able to squeeze your weights harder, engage more muscles, and generate more force in every move.

Over time, stronger forearms will allow you to increase your ability to lift more and generate a more powerful force as you perform each exercise. If you’ve seen your gains plateau and you feel like your not progressing with your fitness goals you may need an extra boost. And that boost comes from paying more attention to other factors.

There’s no doubt that forearms have lost its appeal since the days of Popeye. The forearm has made way for other body parts such as the strong muscular back, shoulder, or even calves. But to build those area up to their peak you’ll need to increase your overall strength and muscle mass.

Here, we give you the best exercises to add to your forearm workouts to not only build massive forearms but also increase your grip strength. For all these exercises, try adding chalk for extra activation.