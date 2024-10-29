28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.
The good morning is often overlooked, yet it’s a powerful hinging movement that can significantly enhance your training program. When integrated thoughtfully, it can cater to your specific movement needs while promoting resilience and minimizing pain.
This exercise effectively targets the glutes, lats, hamstrings, erectors, calves, and other crucial postural muscles. Essentially, it engages the entire length of the posterior chain, making it an invaluable addition for athletic development and addressing common weak links or underdeveloped areas. Moreover, it effectively loads the deeper core muscles of the lower back.
As a versatile movement, the good morning allows for varied stress placement across different body regions, depending on load positioning. For instance, shifting load during loaded carries alters the force vector and the stress placed on the body.
If you’re new to these variations, start with lighter anterior-loaded options. When progressing to posterior loading, aim for 50% of your body weight to start, even lighter to dial in technique, and slowly increase load over time.
Adjust according to your specific goals, whether it’s strength, hypertrophy, or endurance.
Need a Regression? Use a dowel, try seated variations, or stick to light anterior loads.
Want to Add Variety? Incorporate bands and chains for accommodative resistance.
Utilizing the good morning helps maintain a strong neutral spine while promoting effective hip hinging. It’s an excellent tool for teaching the hip hinge movement pattern in an unloaded state, while also encouraging proper rooting of the feet to prevent backward falls.