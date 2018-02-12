How to Master the Clapping Pullup to Look Impressively Strong

Don't expect the clapping pullup to be the catalyst for supersizing your upper body. To do that, rely on moves like heavy rows and bench presses.

However, the clapping pullup does require serious core stability and upper-body power to execute. If you can do one (or 10), give yourself a golf clap.

If you're not yet able to perform a clapping pullup—and there's no shame if you can't yet—use the form-focused, power-building tips below to make it happen.

How to do a clapping pullup

1. Hang from a pullup bar with a grip that’s slightly wider than shoulder width. Make sure that your arms are fully extended.

2 Squeeze your shoulder blades together and pull yourself up until your chin is over the bar. You can use a little body English to increase your power.

3 Let go of the bar, clap your hands together, and then catch yourself on the bar, ideally in the same hand position. Brace for the negative rep.

Form Check: Squeeze your shoulder blades together before pulling to recruit more back muscles. This will increase your power and prevent your elbows and shoulders from carrying most of the load.

