On Thanksgiving day, gyms around the nation receive lighter footfall while missing members work on getting heavier, but in a classic Instagram clip, this husband-and-wife fitness coaching duo demonstrate that it’s still possible to stay fit without leaving the house this holiday. If you’re brave enough, you could try this epic burpee challenge too.

“Before the pie eating contests start, grab a family member (or three), for a quick and fun partner workout,” wrote David Durante, a former Team USA gymnast and the co-owner of Power Monkey Fitness. He and wife Sadie operate courses, camps, retreats, and an app dedicated to improving strength and stability, and in this classic clip, they showed everyone that a day at home doesn’t necessarily mean a day without exercise.

The Thanksgiving Burpee Workout

Burpees are described by many as one of the least fun exercises to practice, but the power couple added a twist to the proceedings. Here, the Durante’s demonstrate some brilliant burpees live from their lounge as David begins to jump from one side of Sadie to the other, and while he’s doing that, Sadie makes the most of her time, perfecting her plank.

No childcare? No problem, as their daughter watches on somewhat bemused at mommy and daddy’s shenanigans. Just be mindful of the space around you and try not to injure each other!

“Complete (the 150) reps as a team,” explains David. “Switching partners every 30 seconds until all reps are completed.” Burpees are a great full body workout providing a high intensity session before you load up on some well-deserved Thanksgiving food. They are also time efficient, and burn around 50% more calories than more moderate activities like a brisk walk, or cycling so you won’t have to give up hours of your day off in order to offset the bulking up session that will undoubtedly come at the dinner table.

These married maniacs were able to complete all 150 reps in 9 minutes and 35 seconds for those keeping score, and as David says; you can also add further bodies to the lineup if you have family and friends over as guests. Now this is a great idea, because it will make sure that they never visit you on Thanksgiving again!

