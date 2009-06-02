Traveling and staying on top of your workout routine is very difficult. Most Hotels only have a sub-par “gym” and trying to locate a facility nearby is almost impossible. So what are you to do? Well, fear not fellow gym rats as we have a very simple yet frying Chest routine you can do shoeless, gym-less, and without the use of any equipment. Check out these 3 great exercises and learn how in just a few minutes you’ll have your pecs screaming for mercy.