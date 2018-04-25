Red Bull Content Pool

'Very Difficult, But Not Impossible': 5 Tips to Conquer a Red Bull 400 Race

If you're going to attempt a sprint up a ski jump, you'd better be prepared.

In 2011, former Olympic 100-meter sprinter Andreas Berger was driving past a ski jump in Austria with his wife when he had a seemingly harmless thought: "I wonder if running up this hill is physically possible."

Little did he know his curiousity would lead to thousands of adrenaline-hungry athletes taking on one of the most difficult races of their lives.

Berger and his wife actually did run to the top of the jump that day, but the climb was so taxing, he imagined it would make a top-notch challenge for adventurous runners. Berger presented the idea to a brand that lives for near-impossible feats of athleticism: Red Bull. Berger's concept became what's now known as a Red Bull 400.

The basic concept is simple: Run 400 meters to the top of a ski jump that world-class athletes typically speed down. But anyone who's participated in a Red Bull 400 will tell you that it'll be one of the most painful races you'll ever run—a nearly vertical sprint that'll test your speed, endurance, and overall fitness. 

Seven years after Berger's first trek up a ski jump, the race has become bigger than ever. The 2018 season runs from May 12 to Oct. 27, and features 17 locations around the globe. One location in particular is garnering serious buzz: Ironwood, MI, home to Copper Peak, the largest artificial ski jump tower in the world. The jump's sheer size and picturesque location make it the perfect venue for the grueling race, Berger says.

"The view is amazing," Berger tells Muscle & Fitness. "It's so tough to run up this hill, but it's so wonderful to see the view from the top." (He walked the course himself before the race location was set in stone.)

Bob Jacquart, the fundraising co-chair and re-development coordinator at Copper Peak, recalls the day Berger dropped by to check the location after a crew of Red Bull employees fell in love with the place.

"Andreas literally rolled up his pant legs and said, 'I never judge a venue unless I walk it and experience the place where the athletes will be,'" Jacquart says. "So we rolled up our pantlegs and went up with him. It was quite an adventure, and for the race, it’s going to be pretty special."

If you're planning on signing up for a Red Bull 400 and want to make it to the top, there are a few things you should keep in mind. Click through for some tips from Berger and Jacquart that'll help you conquer the grueling event.

1. Prepare to Be Wowed by the Sheer Size of the Jump

You've probably seen ski jumps on TV if you're a fan of the Winter Olympics, but nothing compares to standing at the bottom of one and looking up, Berger says. He walks each Red Bull 400 location to ensure its safety before the race is scheduled, so he's seen plenty of ski jumps in his day. But he says Copper Peak, in particular, is a sight to behold.

"Copper Peak is one of the most amazing, epic ski jumps in the world," he says. "It's truly outstanding." 

And he's not the only one to vouch for the jump's impressive stature. When Jacquart was enlisted to escort a trio of Red Bull employees to the top of Copper Peak, only two of the scouts had the guts to climb the final flights of stairs. 

"Copper Peak is surprisingly monstrous to everybody," Jacquart says. "It’s something that you really have to see to understand. You go up an 18-story elevator, and you need to walk up the remaining six stories to get to the very top...You can’t imagine how big it is and how spectacular this structure is."

2. Train for the Terrain

Although nothing can truly prepare you to run up a ski jump (other than actually running up a ski jump), Berger suggests running hill repeats to at least get used to sprinting uphill.

Try running uphill for about 200 meters (about 220 yards) at 85% of your max effort, then walk down. Repeat the process three times, then take a 10-minute break and do it again.  

3. Dress Appropriately

Suiting up in the proper gear is a no-brainer no matter the sport, but this is unlike any race you've run before, and it calls for some atypical duds. 

First off, swap your go-to running shoes for either trail running shoes or even light hiking boots, Berger advises. The races typically start on grass, so you may find yourself slipping if your footwear isn't built to grip the ground. Plus, a little extra grab couldn't hurt while you're practically crawling up a wooden ski jump. 

Speaking of which, wear gloves. At a venue like Copper Peak, you'll want to watch out for splinters. "The wood on the Copper Peak ski jump was put there in 1970, and it's never been painted," Jacquart explains. "It’s structurally solid, but there are definitely splinters."

4. Don't Start at a Full Sprint

"Start slow, don't sprint it," Berger advises. Remember, it's barely possible to run up a ski jump to begin with, so you won't be able to make it all the way up if you tire yourself out from the get-go. 

5. Don't Underestimate the Task at Hand

You may be thinking, "Only 400 meters? It'll be over before I know it." Unfortunately, you're wrong.

Berger expects the fastest runners at Copper Peak to clock in at around four and a half minutes, and if you're not an elite runner, expect to take quite a bit longer. For reference, the same distance would take an elite runner less than a minute on a flat track. 

Again: During a Red Bull 400, you're running on an incline far more harsh than your local gym's treadmill can simulate. But if you can push through the inevitable searing pain in your quads and lungs, you can get it done.    

"It's very steep, very difficult, but not impossible," Berger says.

