Go Behind-the-Scenes for Dolph Lundgren's Father/Daughter Workout

It's the boxing ring where Dolph Lundgren got his big break as Ivan Drago in the 1985 movie Rocky IV. So it's only fitting that we found a similar setting to showcase the amazingly fit actor's physique. And while Lundgren looks as strong and healthy as ever in this month's Muscle & Fitness cover shoot, some things have definitely changed since the 6'5" Swede first stepped into the ring with Sylvester Stallone. Most notably, he now has a beautiful 21-year-old daughter named Ida.

In this behind-the-scenes video, Lundgren gets into the ring with Ida, and the equally stunning Bianca Bree, who is the daughter of Jean-Claude Van Damme.

It all makes for an incredibly entertaining photo shoot that fans of Lundgren, boxing, and beautiful women will truly appreciate.

