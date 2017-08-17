4 Times Roman Reigns Made History in the WWE

Love him or hate him, "The Big Dog" knows how to make an impact.

Roman Reigns is easily one of the most controversial superstars of all time, having become a household name in under five years after his WWE debut. Some people feel he deserves his status as one of WWE's top superstars, while others feel he's just lucky.

Having originally made a name for himself as a member of The Shield with Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins, his storied singles career has included winning the Royal Rumble in 2015 and winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania in 2016. Plus, he's one of only two people to defeat the Undertaker at WrestleMania. Check out the video above to see some of his most well-known accomplishments.

Reigns' next targets? Samoa Joe, Brock Lesnar, and his longtime rival Braun Strowman. Only time will tell if he'll be able to emerge victorious from the Fatal 4-Way at SummerSlam.

SummerSlam will stream live around the world Sunday, August 20 at 7 p.m. ET on WWE Network.