Jason Momoa Flexes His Muscles on Inclined Rock-Climbing Wall

So it looks like Aquaman is dominant in the water and on the ground.

Actor Jason Momoa Speaks Onstage At CinemaCon 2017 Warner Bros. Pictures
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon

Jason Momoa in the past has shown his love for rock climbing, and we got to see his passion come through strong again. He posted this intense video and picture to his Instagram page. 

Outside of showing off his shredded back, we last saw him breaking out the haka dance with UFC fighter Mark Hunt

Believe it or not, Momoa may have the heart of a kid but he is pushing 40, just like fellow muscleman James Harrison

The soon-to-be Aquaman is an absolute beast, and has been rewarded with upcoming roles in Bad Batch, and Once Upon a Time in Venice

