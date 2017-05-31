Jason Momoa Flexes His Muscles on Inclined Rock-Climbing Wall

Jason Momoa in the past has shown his love for rock climbing, and we got to see his passion come through strong again. He posted this intense video and picture to his Instagram page.

Outside of showing off his shredded back, we last saw him breaking out the haka dance with UFC fighter Mark Hunt.

Believe it or not, Momoa may have the heart of a kid but he is pushing 40, just like fellow muscleman James Harrison.

The soon-to-be Aquaman is an absolute beast, and has been rewarded with upcoming roles in Bad Batch, and Once Upon a Time in Venice.