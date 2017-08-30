Michael Phelps Fuels Conor McGregor Race Speculation With Epic Meme

Conor McGregor may have come up short on Saturday against the best boxer of our era, Floyd Mayweather Jr., but it was undeniably one of the most entertaining sporting events of the year.

A huge part of the hype was the fact that it became a subject on every media outlet, including Saturday Night Live.

In the video, the McGregor impersonator declared to fight a shark “underwater, just teeth”.

The clip aired prior to the fight, but it has inspired a very dramatic meme that seems to have caught the eye of Michael Phelps himself.



All of this talk... Should we race as well?? @TheNotoriousMMA pic.twitter.com/l3JoMgb1qT — Michael Phelps (@MichaelPhelps) August 29, 2017

We all know McGregor has never been low on confidence, but we’d much rather seem him jump back in the octagon, where he literally fought his way to become a household name.