Mike Tyson Was ‘Surprised’ at McGregor’s Outstanding Boxing Skills in May-Mac Fight

It's been about two weeks since the Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor bout, but the sports world is still buzzing over the massively anticipated event.

Mike Tyson—who was on record saying, "McGregor is going to get killed in boxing,” prior to the fight—had a different opinion of "The Notorious" following the bout. While on Jimmy Kimmel Live! he said, “I was surprised at how well he fought,” and thought the entire fight was great.

When one of the best boxers in history is impressed with your skill set, you know you’ve done something right.

He also mentioned that he ran into some viewing issues sitting behind LeBron James, who is almost a foot taller than McGregor.

Despite being retired for more than a decade, Tyson remains a prominent figure in the combat sports community—when he speaks, we listen.