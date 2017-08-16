News

MMA Fighter Rondel Clark Dies 3 Days After Getting TKO’d

This amateur MMA fighter passed away Tuesday due to “complications” post-fight, his MMA league said in an Instagram post.

Rondel Clark, an MMA fighter in New England, died Tuesday of "complications" after a fight.

The 26-year-old amateur fighter died three days after his TKO loss to Ryan Dunn on Saturday night in Plymouth, MA. The fight was set at 170lbs. Cage Titans Fighting Championship, the league in which Clark had been competing, announced Clark's death Tuesday in an Instagram post:


“The New England MMA community lost one of our own on Tuesday morning; Rondel Da'twaun Clark passing away at Beth Israel Hospital due to complications following his amateur bout on Saturday night.”

Cage Titans did not announce an official cause of death.

State police, local police, and the Massachusetts State Athletic Commission are investigating Clark's death, according to msn.com.

