MMA Fighter Rondel Clark Dies 3 Days After Getting TKO’d

Rondel Clark, an MMA fighter in New England, died Tuesday of "complications" after a fight.

The 26-year-old amateur fighter died three days after his TKO loss to Ryan Dunn on Saturday night in Plymouth, MA. The fight was set at 170lbs. Cage Titans Fighting Championship, the league in which Clark had been competing, announced Clark's death Tuesday in an Instagram post:



The New England MMA community lost one of our own on Tuesday morning; Rondel Da'twaun Clark passing away at Beth Israel Hospital due to complications following his amateur bout on Saturday night. Rondel was a cherished soul throughout his athletic career, known for his utter tenacity on the grid iron, grappling mats, and inside the MMA cage. We at Cage Titans extend our deepest condolences to the Clark family, who request no outside communications at this time. A post shared by Cage Titans (@cagetitans) on Aug 15, 2017 at 11:42am PDT

Cage Titans did not announce an official cause of death.

State police, local police, and the Massachusetts State Athletic Commission are investigating Clark's death, according to msn.com.