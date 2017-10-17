Paulie Malignaggi Confirms Fight Talks With McGregor, Says He ‘Has no Balls,’ Calls His Tactics ‘Pu**y S**t’

Paulie Malignaggi has hit his peak popularity after retirement in large part because the man sure knows how to keep himself in the mix.

In a recent clip from fighthype.com, we see the retired boxer, and former sparring partner of Conor McGregor, tell us how he really feels about getting into the ring with the "Notorious". In addition to the trash talk, Malignaggi confirms that talks are underway between their representatives. “I know Al Haymon (Malignaggi's adviser) is talking to Dana White (UFC President)," he said. "If they want the fight, they’ll make it.” This bout would presumably take place in the boxing ring.

It was reported a few weeks ago that McGregor wanted Malignaggi in the Octagon, but we all know that the professional boxer would never agree to that.

What we do know, however, is that these two jumped off on the wrong foot when Malignaggi bad-mouthed the "Notorious" before the Floyd Mayweather Jr. fight was first on the table. Several months later, Malignaggi agreed to be McGregor’s sparring partner, and all hell broke loose. Leading up to the Mayweather fight, Malignaggi spoke out about leaked pictures and sparring videos, ultimately causing him to leave the camp. The two even got into a shouting match at the arrivals to the mega-fight.

As for McGregor, he just cashed in on the biggest payday of his career to date, and he has a legitimate line of people itching to jump in the Octagon or ring with him. At the end of the day it’s his choice, and only time will tell where we see the "Notorious" next.