Photos: Best Moments From the Mayweather-McGregor Fight

Mayweather promised a knockout, and he delivered. McGregor was visibly fatigued, and in the 10th round it was clearly Mayweather's match. Byrd jumped in to stop the fight with 1:05 to go in the 10th.
“Our game plan was to take our time, let him shoot all these heavy shots, keep walking him down, keep walking him down, shoot heavy shots to the body, shoot big shots upstairs," Mayweather told the press after the fight. "My dad thought it was going to go a little bit earlier around the seventh or the sixth, but it took us a little longer than expected, but we did what we said we were going to do."