Photos: Best Moments From the Mayweather-McGregor Fight

The Money Fight has come and gone, and it delivered some unforgettable moments.

Highlights From the Money Fight

Ethan Miller / Getty

The improbable and incredibly hyped match between boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. and UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor has finally gone down, and it left plenty of unforgettable moments in its wake. Many thought McGregor wouldn't make it more than a few rounds with Mayweather, but he withstood 10 of them before Mayweather notched the TKO he promised boxing fans leading up to the match.

But the entertainment wasn't restricted to the fight itself. Both fighters are known for their over-the-top style and affinity for luxury, which they happily brought to the post-fight press conference.

The photos say it all, and we've rounded up some of the best moments from the fight. Click through for the highlights and must-know facts about the May-Mac superfight.

1. The Staredown

Mayweather and McGregor Celebrities
Sean M. Haffey / Getty

Although Mayweather told the press afterward that the live gate set a new record at $80 million (the previous record was $72 million), the official crowd was 14,623—significantly short of selling out the arena's 20K capacity, as seen here.

2. McGregor's Energetic Start

Ethan Miller / Getty

Mayweather barely threw a punch in the first three rounds and McGregor saw some success, albeit without ever hurting his opponent.

“He was a lot better than I thought he was. He used different angles. He was a tough competitor, but I was the better man tonight," Mayweather told Jim Gray of Showtime in the ring after the fight.

3. Trying to Nail the Straight Left

Ethan Miller / Getty

Tough as he was, McGregor wasn't able to fully land that straight-left, game-changing punch in the early rounds.

4. Switching It Up

Ethan Miller / Getty

Mayweather took a step away from his usual counter-punching style, and began to play the aggressor against McGregor.

5. Rough Stuff

Ethan Miller / Getty

Both fighters weren't afraid to rough it up. McGregor was warned for throwing hammer fists, and the boxers were hitting each other on the back of the head. And, as we see here, Mayweather got in a little glove-in-face action. That said, it never really got out of control, and both men complimented the performance of referee Robert Byrd.

6. A Different Game Plan

Ethan Miller / Getty

Mayweather switched up his plan, got inside McGregor's reach, and forced more fighting on the inside.

7. The Money Punch

Christian Petersen / Staff / Getty

This was the money punch that set up the victory. Mayweather found his opening, and repeatedly came over the top of McGregor's left hand to rain punches in the final rounds.

8. The TKO, As Promised

Christian Petersen / Getty

Mayweather promised a knockout, and he delivered. McGregor was visibly fatigued, and in the 10th round it was clearly Mayweather's match. Byrd jumped in to stop the fight with 1:05 to go in the 10th.

“Our game plan was to take our time, let him shoot all these heavy shots, keep walking him down, keep walking him down, shoot heavy shots to the body, shoot big shots upstairs," Mayweather told the press after the fight. "My dad thought it was going to go a little bit earlier around the seventh or the sixth, but it took us a little longer than expected, but we did what we said we were going to do."

9. A Budding Friendship?

Ethan Miller / Getty

Both men were all smiles after the much-anticipated, trash-talk-heavy fight. It may have had something to do with the fact that both of them raked in enormous purses. Mayweather was guaranteed a minimum of $100 million, and McGregor a minimum of $30 million just for showing up. Not bad pay for a half-hour's work, and that doesn't even include their shares of the promotion.

10. Advertising Luxury

Ethan Miller / Getty

Mayweather did his own promoting at the post-fight conference, showing up in an Avión tequila hat and rocking a massive, flashy Hublot timepiece. He's got deals with both of the high-end brands.

“I made millions and millions of dollars with Hublot for 30 minutes (work)," Mayweather said. "Like I said before, I have learned to work smarter, not harder. It’s like this, I got this hat on up here for a reason. Normally, you guys would see me with a Money Team hat on, so you know they had to pay a hefty price for me to have this hat on. That is how it works.”

11. A Quick Whiskey Break

Ethan Miller / Getty

Even after the 10th-round TKO, the self-promotion continued. McGregor showed up to the post-fight press conference with a bottle of his own "Notorious Irish Whiskey," which he interrupted a question to promote.

"Oh, that whiskey tastes so good!" McGregor interjected as a reporter was asking him a question. It's apparently so good that he will "take over the Irish whiskey market," according to a very enthusiastic (and maybe just a little biased) McGregor.

The UFC champ was also dressed in David August, with whom he's partnering for a line of menswear—a collaboration they're aptly calling "August McGregor".

12. A Happy Loss

David Becker / Getty

Despite his loss, McGregor looked thrilled at his afterparty at Wynn Las Vegas. All said and done, the general consensus is that he didn't embarass himself in the ring, and we'd be smiling too if we had at least $30 million coming our way.

