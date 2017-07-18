Universal Pictures Announces ‘Notorious,’ the Official Story of Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor is currently a few weeks out from his crossover fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr., and he continues to break ground in his field.

Universal Pictures just announced a project titled Notorious, which will be “the official story of the unstoppable rise of Conor McGregor,” according to this twitter post below.

Coming Soon - The official story of the unstoppable rise of @thenotoriousMMA Conor McGregor.

Universal has not said if it will be an outright documentary or a feature, but we do know we will be getting some type of film in the future about the UFC fighter.

Last week McGregor posted this video, which appears to show a version of the upcoming project.

Here is another power move for you to get excited about.

McGregor should be extremely proud of all his accomplishments—but he does have a fight coming, and he was allegedly knocked out in sparring, according to boxer Jessie Vargas.

This rumor only contributes to the consensus opinion that the UFC champ has no shot in the ring against arguably the best decisive fighter ever.

Despite how the fight goes, it’s undeniable that we got a press tour for the ages last week.

Although it’s unlikely, a McGregor victory would make for a hell of an ending to Notorious.