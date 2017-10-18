News

Watch: Strongman Eddie Hall Casually Folds a Frying Pan Like a Tortilla

And you thought folding an omelette was hard.

by
Twitter / BBCBreakfast

Since retiring from the World’s Strongest Man competition, Eddie Hall doesn’t appear to be slowing down at all. This includes bending up frying pans, and overhead pressing an adult man like he was a barbell with minimal weight on it.

While on BBC’s Breakfast morning show, The Beast stepped up to the plate and didn’t disappoint. Take a look for yourself.



Random feats of strength are common in the bodybuilding world, but it’s something about the fact that he’s bending what probably is iron with his bare hands, presumably without a warmup. 

But, then again, what can’t this man do? He just came off of winning the 2017 World’s Strongest Man Competition, he normally throws around grown men, and he’s always on a mission to set a new record

Take a look at his Instagram page if you need more proof. 


60kg x 30 reps, Feeling rough today but still putting the work in. Britains strongest man is only 4 months away and il make sure I bring my Agame because winning by a whole event last year simply wasn't enough!!!!! Tickets from @giantslivewsm Big Love The Beast @proteindynamix @xploape @strengthasylum @alphadesignsuk @bobosbeard @blakemans @wrightspies @pulseworldwide @mclubspaandfitness @sbdapparel @giantslive @muhdo_genetics @muhdo_health #Muhdo #DNAtest #Sportsperformance #Nutrition #alphadesign #wrightspies #strengthasylum #giants #giantslive #proteindynamix #bobosbeardoil #beast #beard #deadlift #deadlifts #boss #bosslife #hulk #strong #strongman #strongmantraining #pulse #mclub #performance #mouthguard #SBD #supports #SBDapparel #eddiehall

A post shared by Eddie hall (@eddie_hall_strong) on


345kg for 8 reps before wsm this year?! And that's on an 8ft wobbly bar, no belt, no supports, in shitty old trainers and no spotter! With plenty more left in the tank... According a 1RM calculated I could do 431kg?!?!?! Had another 4-5 reps in there btw Add a belt on some knee supports and squat shoes plus a proper squat bar what could I do????? Maybe after Saturday il get some training done and find out! Big Love The Beast @proteindynamix @xploape @strengthasylum @alphadesignsuk @bobosbeard @blakemans @wrightspies @pulseworldwide @mclubspaandfitness @sbdapparel @giantslive @muhdo_genetics @muhdo_health #Muhdo #DNAtest #Sportsperformance #Nutrition #alphadesign #wrightspies #strengthasylum #giants #giantslive #proteindynamix #bobosbeardoil #beast #beard #deadlift #deadlifts #boss #bosslife #hulk #strong #strongman #strongmantraining #pulse #mclub #performance #mouthguard #SBD #supports #SBDapparel #eddiehall

A post shared by Eddie hall (@eddie_hall_strong) on


Hall will be back in action on April 7, 2018, at Europe's Strongest Man, which will take place at First Direct Arena in Leeds. 

