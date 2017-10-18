Watch: Strongman Eddie Hall Casually Folds a Frying Pan Like a Tortilla

Since retiring from the World’s Strongest Man competition, Eddie Hall doesn’t appear to be slowing down at all. This includes bending up frying pans, and overhead pressing an adult man like he was a barbell with minimal weight on it.

While on BBC’s Breakfast morning show, The Beast stepped up to the plate and didn’t disappoint. Take a look for yourself.



Can you fold a frying pan? This man can... @eddiehallWSM - also known as 'The Beast' - is the world's strongest man! pic.twitter.com/WjSdwmaGYP — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) October 18, 2017



So it turns out the world's strongest man can do more than fold a frying pan... #onlyonbreakfast pic.twitter.com/wV7ZwATj4A — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) October 18, 2017

Random feats of strength are common in the bodybuilding world, but it’s something about the fact that he’s bending what probably is iron with his bare hands, presumably without a warmup.

But, then again, what can’t this man do? He just came off of winning the 2017 World’s Strongest Man Competition, he normally throws around grown men, and he’s always on a mission to set a new record.

Take a look at his Instagram page if you need more proof.

Hall will be back in action on April 7, 2018, at Europe's Strongest Man, which will take place at First Direct Arena in Leeds.