Watch: Young Conor McGregor Shows Off Dance Moves in Clip From Reddit

Footage has recently surfaced of what appears to be a young Conor McGregor cutting a rug at his Holy Communion ceremony back in 1996, according to a Reddit user.

The feather-footed Irishman showed off some of the skills that helped him out in the early rounds of his fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. a little over a month ago. Since then, "The Notorious" has been eyeing $475 million dollar super-yachts, partying across the world, and, of course, contemplating who will be his next opponent.

There hasn't been an inkling of information as to whether he has a preferred fight in mind, or if he wants to step back in the ring against the rather vocal Paulie Malignaggi. Either way, keep it locked to Muscle & Fitness for all of your McGregor info.