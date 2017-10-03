News

Watch: Young Conor McGregor Shows Off Dance Moves in Clip From Reddit

This highly entertaining video has just hit the Web, and it appears to show "The Notorious" on the dance floor.

Footage has recently surfaced of what appears to be a young Conor McGregor cutting a rug at his Holy Communion ceremony back in 1996, according to a Reddit user.

The feather-footed Irishman showed off some of the skills that helped him out in the early rounds of his fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. a little over a month ago. Since then, "The Notorious" has been eyeing $475 million dollar super-yachts, partying across the world, and, of course, contemplating who will be his next opponent.

There hasn't been an inkling of information as to whether he has a preferred fight in mind, or if he wants to step back in the ring against the rather vocal Paulie Malignaggi. Either way, keep it locked to Muscle & Fitness for all of your McGregor info.

