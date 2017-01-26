10 Mistakes Men Make in Bed

Not all women are going to be able to—or feel fully comfortable—telling you exactly what they do or do not like in bed. Especially if they try to subtly indicate this in some way and you miss the hint.

Pay attention to your girlfriend’s body language and her vocalizations during all sexual acts, advises Walfish. And don’t assume all moans indicate pleasure.

For example: if her muscles are stiffening, she’s angling her hips away from your hand, mouth, or pelvis, or she moves your hand away from a particular area of her body, pay attention. These are all ways that she may be telling you,“I’m not into that.” If, however, you feel her body relaxing or her hips and pelvis pushing towards you, or maybe she’s grabbing you and pulling you into her, take that as a hint that what your doing is working (quite well).

It’s always advisable to check in if you aren’t sure. (A simple “does that feel good?” or “how does that feel?” works just fine.) Just be sure to accept — and not take too personally — a response that skews negative (i.e., “no, sorry, it doesn’t;” “I’m not into that;” or “could you try it this way?”).

“Be receptive and gentle as you figure out what she wants,” advises Walfish. “When you do this, you will reap the benefits tenfold as she feels increasingly comfortable opening up to you.” (Read: She’ll be so much more into you.)