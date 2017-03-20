6 Good Reasons to See Your Doctor

Shutterstock
Is there a nagging recurring issue you’re dealing with that is not going away? Example: your workouts are OK, your form is good, so is your technique. But your joints ache disproportionate to your training intensity. You lay off for a bit and feel better, but the joint pain rebounds when you return to the gym. “In situations like this, it’s time to see your health care provider for a referral to a physical therapist,” says Kevin Okamura, physical therapist, Fellow-Canadian Academy of Manipulative Physiotherapy in Toronto. “Often there can be a subtle underlying issue
that may be contributing to the joint pain, such as spinal stiffness or irritation that is often assumed to be unrelated, if it is even noticed at all.” Bottom line suggests Kevin, “If it keeps bothering you, don’t shrug it off and think the problem will go away on its own. The sooner the rehab, the sooner you’re back in the gym.”