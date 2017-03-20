6 Good Reasons to See Your Doctor

Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

Let’s face it. Guys aren’t the best at reaching out for help. Just look around the gym. How many of us ask for a spotter when we’re attempting a heavy lift? Sure, you might be able to press the weight yourself, but lurking in the background, there is a potential risk for injury. Same goes with our health. Yea, we can avoid dealing with health issues, but what’s the cost? And potential consequences?

Most of us are not going to see the doctor if we are feeling fine. But that in itself is the first reason why you might want to consider seeing your health care provider. It’s called preventative medicine. Dr. Ann Li, a Toronto based family physician in private practice offers the following three suggestions for when and why you might want to visit your health care provider before things start to go wrong.