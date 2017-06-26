Aly Raisman Shares Workout Tip On Instagram

Aly Raisman, Olympic gold-medal gymnast and member of the record-breaking Final Five, still makes headlines for her body positivity on social media—spreading the message that everyone should be comfortable in his or her own skin.

On Monday, she gave us some gym goals, posting a video to her Instagram performing banded squats.



Thanks Mike Boyle for helping me stay strong and healthy. He is not only the best but he always keeps me laughing during our sessions!!! This exercise is so simple but it sure does burn! For extra burn spread your knees father apart as you squat down. @bodybyboyle #BodyByBoyle A post shared by Alexandra Raisman (@alyraisman) on Jun 26, 2017 at 10:08am PDT

As her post states, this simple exercise is an effective one, especially if you're looking to engage your glutes (which is what will get you that coveted squat booty). It's also a huge help if your knees have a tendency to cave in, since you'll be pushing against the bands while you squat.

