Julianne Hough's Post-Wedding Six-Pack is Insanely Sculpted—This is What She Eats in a Day

Julianne Hough is no stranger to fitness—not only is she a professional dancer and two-time champion on ABC's Dancing With the Stars, she's also the designer behind an activewear collection for MPG Sport. On top of her busy schedule, the reality competition superstar (not to mention singer and actress) also tied the knot with NHL star Brooks Laich in a romantic ceremony on Lake Coeur d’Alene, ID, on July 8, 2017.

As every soon-to-be-bride knows, one of the most important things is not just fitting into the wedding dress, but also looking fit, as well. And based on Hough's honeymoon Instagram photos, she's taking the idea of the "wedding body" to the next, ridiculously sculpted level.

The happy couple is clearly enjoying wedded bliss during its tropical honeymoon—but the only thing we can't seem to take our eyes off of are Hough's rippled six-pack abs. The dancer has always been in good shape, but this kind of definition clearly took some serious dedication in the gym and a strict diet plan.

What exactly did Hough eat to get lean and toned? According to her interview with People magazine, Hough drinks about four to six glasses of water per day and starts off her morning with a pre-workout green juice. For breakfast, she opts for two steamed eggs with some avocado and tomato. Lunch and dinner are all about lean protein (like chicken and salmon) and tons of fresh or sauteéd vegetables. That doesn't mean she skips dessert, though—Hough reportedly likes to nibble on dark chocolate-covered almonds to get a sweet fix just before bed.

So whether you're looking to get in perfect shape for your upcoming nuptials or simply want to get a beach-ready body, take a cue from Hough and stick to an abs-worthy diet plan.