'Muscle & Fitness HERS' Spring Issue Features Karen McDougal

Pick up Muscle & Fitness Hers' spring issue, on newsstands now. The issue features Karen McDougal--our fit over 40 cover star! On page 18 of our new issue, get the workout that will help you stay fit in your 40's and beyond with do-anywhere moves. Here's what else is in the issue:

On page 84, check out our barbell workout to sculpt lean muscles with powerful exercises.

On page 110, Biggest Loser trainer Jen Widerstrom helps you clear weight loss roadblocks.

On page 138, learn how to use carbs to reach your fat-loss goals.

On page 148, try our express workouts!

For the cover:

Photographer: Dustin Snipes

Hair & makeup by: Kimberly Carlson

Top: Lino Fitness

Bottom: Elisabetta Rogiani