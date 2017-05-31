Ready to Try Vibrating Yoga Pants?

As if technology weren't already over the top, we now have vibrating yoga pants. OK, not THAT kind of vibrating pants. Sydney-based fashion tech company Wearable X claims that its new Nadi X fitness tights can actually help improve your posture and help you hold yoga positions correctly.

The pants do so by interacting with your skin through haptic vibrations, which gently pulse at the hips, knees, and ankles to help you move into the correct position. The garment syncs up to a special app via Bluetooth, providing you feedback to correct your poses.

The Nadi X pants sell for $299 and are available to order online now, with shipment in August.