Science Says: Apple Slices Can Save Your Breath from Garlic

Garlic is a great way to add flavor to a meal, but its effects on your breath can be a little off-putting. Try following up your garlic-heavy entrée with some fresh apple slices. A recent study found the fruit (as well as mint leaves and lettuce) helps quickly deodorize garlic breath thanks to its phenolic compounds, explains Sheryl Barringer, a professor at Ohio State University’s Department of Food Science and Technology. “Eating these foods decreases the volatiles on your breath fast,” she says.

SEE ALSO: Apples: The Fat-Fighting Fruit