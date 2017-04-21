Nutrition

5 Healthy Muffin Tin Recipes That Save Time and Calories

Cooking your favorite meals in a muffin pan is a quick, easy way to add variety to your menu while making portion control a cinch.

Fast and Healthy Meals

Moya McAllister

Fast food is a no-no—all Hers readers know that. But what about fast, healthy food? With a little prep and one humble muffin pan, you can make breakfast, lunch, and snack foods in a portable size that are easy to take with you anywhere. Plus, you banish between-meal mishaps with this savory solution.

Cooking your favorite meals in a muffin pan is a quick, easy way to add variety to your menu while making portion control a cinch. To eat confidently, just whip up these savory recipes from some of our favorite food bloggers in a muffin tin, bake, and in fewer than 40 minutes you’ll have perfect portions for the road.

1. BBQ Turkey Meat Loaf Cups with Mashed Cauliflower

BBQ Turkey Meat Loaf Cups with Mashed Cauliflower
Courtesy of Skinnymom

Makes: 12 muffins

Ingredients

Meat loaf

 

  • 1 1⁄2 lbs lean ground turkey
  • 2 egg whites
  • 1⁄2 cup Italian breadcrumbs
  • 1⁄2 cup diced onion
  • 1⁄2 cup diced green pepper
  • 1⁄2 cup diced carrot
  • 1⁄2 cup low-sugar tomato ketchup
  • 1 tsp Dijon mustard
  • 2 tsp minced garlic
  • 1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 tsp onion powder
  • 1⁄2 tsp salt
  • 1⁄2 tsp black pepper
  • 1⁄4 cup low-sugar BBQ sauce

Mashed cauliflower

  • 1 medium head cauliflower
  • 1⁄4–1⁄2 cup water
  • 1⁄3 cup low-sodium chicken broth
  • 2 tbsp light sour cream
  • 1⁄2 tsp onion powder
  • 1⁄2 tsp garlic powder
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • Chopped parsley or chives for garnish

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F and lightly coat a 12-cup muffin tin with nonstick cooking spray; set aside.
  2. In a large bowl, mix all meat loaf ingredients except BBQ sauce with your hands. Once mixture is thoroughly combined, fill each cup with 2 oz meat loaf mixture. Brush 2 tbsp BBQ sauce onto the tops of each cup.
  3. Lightly coat a piece of aluminum foil with cooking spray and cover muffin tin. Bake cups for 15 minutes.
  4. Once meat loaf cups are in oven, make cauliflower mash: Cut cauliflower head into small florets. Place florets in a microwave-safe bowl with water, cover with plastic wrap, and microwave for 3 to 5 minutes, or until fork-tender.
  5. Place cauliflower in a food processor. Add broth, sour cream, and seasonings and puree until creamy.
  6. Remove meat loaf cups from oven and remove foil cover; set aside.
  7. Scoop mashed cauliflower into a piping bag and then pipe onto each meat loaf cup.
  8. Place meat loaf cups back into the oven and bake uncovered for an additional 20 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165°F. 9. Garnish with parsley and/or chives and drizzle 2 tbsp BBQ sauce onto the tops. Serve hot along with extra mashed cauliflower.

Per serving (2 muffins): Calories: 285, Fat: 12g, Carbs: 17g, Protein: 27g

Recipe by Brooke Griffin, director of Womanista Wellness, creator of skinnymom.com, and best-selling author of Skinny Suppers: 125 Lightened-Up, Healthier Meals for Your Family (skinnymom.com)

2. Southwest Quinoa Cakes

Southwest Quinoa Cakes
Brad Jones

Makes: 12 muffins

Ingredients

  • 2 cups water
  • 1 cup quinoa
  • 1 cup black beans, rinsed
  • 3⁄4 cup nonfat cottage cheese
  • 1⁄4 cup sliced green onions
  • 4 large eggs
  • 2 tbsp all-purpose flour
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • 1⁄4 tsp salt
  • 1 cup shredded pepper jack cheese

Salsa

  • 1 14-oz can fire-roasted diced tomatoes
  • 1 clove garlic
  • 1 small chipotle pepper in adobo sauce, more or less to taste
  • 1⁄4 cup fresh cilantro
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 375°F.
  2. Bring water to a boil in a medium saucepan and add quinoa. Reduce to a simmer, cover, and cook until quinoa is tender, about 15 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl; let cool.
  3. Add beans, cottage cheese, and green onions and toss to combine. Gently whisk eggs, flour, baking powder, and salt in a small bowl. Stir into quinoa mixture.
  4. Spray a 12-cup muffin tin with nonstick spray and divide quinoa mixture among the cups. Top each with 1 tbsp pepper jack cheese.
  5. Bake until cakes are puffed and golden, about 20 minutes.
  6. Meanwhile, combine salsa ingredients in a blender or food processor and puree until smooth.
  7. Serve cakes with salsa on the side.

Per serving (2 muffins): Calories: 157, Fat: 6g, Carbs: 17, Protein: 10g

Recipe by Maggie Jones, creator of Home Sweet Jones (homesweetjones.com)

3. Lemon-Coconut Baked Oatmeal Cups

Courtesy of Alexis Joseph

Makes: 12 muffins

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp ground flaxseed plus 6 tbsp water (or 2 eggs)
  • 3 overripe medium bananas
  • 1⁄4 cup creamy almond butter
  • 3⁄4 cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk
  • 1⁄4 cup pure maple syrup (optional)
  • Zest and juice of 1 large lemon (1⁄4 cup lemon juice)
  • 1 1⁄2 tsp vanilla extract
  • 3 cups old-fashioned oats
  • 1⁄3 cup unsweetened flaked or shredded coconut
  • 1 tbsp baking powder
  • 1⁄4 tsp salt

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray a 12-cup muffin tin with cooking spray.
  2. Combine flax and water (or eggs) in a small bowl.
  3. Place bananas in a large mixing bowl. Mash with a fork. Add almond butter, almond milk, maple syrup, lemon zest and juice, vanilla, and flax mixture. Stir until combined.
  4. Add oats, coconut, baking powder, and salt, stirring to combine.
  5. Spoon batter into tin.
  6. Bake 25 to 28 minutes, or until set and lightly browned. Cool for 20 minutes on a cooling rack before removing from tin.
  7. Store in an airtight container in refrigerator.

Per serving (1 muffin, without syrup): Calories: 196, Fat: 9g, Carbs: 34g, Protein: 6g

Recipe by Alexis Joseph, R.D., creator of Hummusapien blog (hummusapien.com)

4. Sweet Potato, Spinach, and Egg Muffin

Sweet Potato, Spinach, and Egg Muffins
Courtesy of Slender Kitchen

Makes: 12 muffins

Ingredients

  • 6 whole eggs
  • 6 egg whites
  • 1/3 cup skim milk (leave out for Paleo/Whole30)
  • 1 tbsp fresh chives
  • Salt and pepper
  • 1/2 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 cup diced sweet potato
  • 1/4 cup diced onion
  • 2 cups spinach
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1/8 tsp nutmeg

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Spray a 12-cup muffin tin with cooking spray or use liners.
  2. Whisk together eggs, egg whites, skim milk, and chives. Season with salt and pepper.
  3. In a skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add sweet potato and onion. Cook for 8 minutes or until softened.
  4. Add spinach, garlic, and nutmeg. Cook for 2 minutes or until wilted.
  5. Let cool for 2 minutes and then mix into eggs. Pour into muffin tin and bake for 20 minutes or until cooked through.

Per serving (1 muffin): Calories: 104, Fat: 4g, Carbs: 7g, Protein: 9g

Recipe by Kristen McCaffery, creator of Slender Kitchen (slenderkitchen.com)

5. Skinny Lasagna Cupcakes

Skinny Lasagna Cupcakes
Alex Thom

Makes: 24 cupcakes

Ingredients

  • Optional: 1 lb ground beef
  • 1 tbsp butter
  • 8 oz mushrooms, washed and diced
  • 1 zucchini, diced
  • 1/2 diced yellow onion, diced
  • 1 tsp Italian seasoning
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 48 wonton wrappers
  • 1 cup skim ricotta cheese
  • 8 tbsp mozzarella cheese, divided
  • 2 tbsp grated Parmesan cheese
  • 9 leaves fresh basil, chopped and divided
  • 1⁄4 tsp nutmeg
  • 1⁄2 tsp salt
  • 1⁄2 tsp black pepper
  • 1 cup your favorite marinara sauce

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 375°F. Spray two 12-cup muffin tins with cooking spray.
  2. If using ground beef, sauté until cooked through in a skillet while you cut veggies. Drain and set aside.
  3. In a skillet, heat butter on medium heat; add mushrooms, zucchini, onion, and Italian seasoning and cook for 5 minutes. Add garlic and sauté for 1 minute.
  4. Drain cooked vegetables and let cool in strainer. Then line each muffin cup with one wonton wrapper.
  5. Place ricotta in a mixing bowl and add 3 tbsp mozzarella, 2 tbsp Parmesan, 6 leaves chopped basil, nutmeg, salt, pepper, and mix together.
  6. Scoop 1 tbsp vegetable mixture into each muffin cup and top with 1⁄2 tbsp ricotta mixture. Then add another wonton to each muffin cup, pressing down mixture and making sure that wonton corners are staggered.
  7. Next add 1⁄2 tbsp veggies and 1 tbsp marinara sauce, and top with 1 tsp shredded mozzarella.
  8. Bake for about 16 minutes, until golden brown.
  9. Let cupcakes cool for 3 minutes, then remove from tins. Top with basil shreds if desired.

Per serving (3 cupcakes): Calories: 334, Fat: 14g, Carbs: 28g, Protein: 23g (Without ground beef: Calories: 233, Fat: 8g, Carbs: 28g, Protein: 11g)

Recipe by Chris Freytag, founder of Get Healthy U and Get Healthy U TV (gethealthyu.com)

