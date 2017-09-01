The 10-minute Calorie Blaster

This quick HIIT workout from trainer Jenny Schatzle works multiple muscle groups while elevating your heart rate. It follows the “Every Minute on the Minute” formula: start at the top of the minute. If the circuit takes you 40 seconds to complete, take 20 seconds of rest. You’ll do 8 rounds in 8 minutes; each round try to stay at or beat your best effort.
The workout
Warmup (2 min.):
- Jumping jack (30 sec.)
- Squat (30 sec.)
- Plank (30 sec.)
- Crunch (30 sec.)
EMOM routine (8 min.):
- Side Lunge (5x per side)
- Mountain Climber (10x)
- Pop-up (burpee w/o pushup) (10x)