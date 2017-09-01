The 10-minute Calorie Blaster

This quick HIIT workout from trainer Jenny Schatzle works multiple muscle groups while elevating your heart rate. It follows the “Every Minute on the Minute” formula: start at the top of the minute. If the circuit takes you 40 seconds to complete, take 20 seconds of rest. You’ll do 8 rounds in 8 minutes; each round try to stay at or beat your best effort.

The workout

Warmup (2 min.):

Jumping jack (30 sec.)

Squat (30 sec.)

Plank (30 sec.)

Crunch (30 sec.)

EMOM routine (8 min.):