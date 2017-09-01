Workouts

The 10-minute Calorie Blaster

Try this EMOM routine to torch calories in no time.

This quick HIIT workout from trainer Jenny Schatzle works multiple muscle groups while elevating your heart rate. It follows the “Every Minute on the Minute” formula: start at the top of the minute. If the circuit takes you 40 seconds to complete, take 20 seconds of rest. You’ll do 8 rounds in 8 minutes; each round try to stay at or beat your best effort.

The workout

Warmup (2 min.):

  • Jumping jack (30 sec.)
  • Squat (30 sec.)
  • Plank (30 sec.)
  • Crunch (30 sec.)

EMOM routine (8 min.):

  • Side Lunge (5x per side)
  • Mountain Climber (10x)
  • Pop-up (burpee w/o pushup) (10x)
