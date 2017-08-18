The 2 Best EMOM Workouts for a Tight, Toned Physique

In an EMOM, you execute a specific exercise every time the clock hits :00 for a certain number of reps; then rest for the remainder of the minute. “It’s body-changing because it's structured to manage muscle fatigue, avoid muscular failure, and implement progressive overload," says Watkins. It also means you can go at your own pace within the interval—although we bet you'll try to go quickly to get in more rest.

In workout 1, each exercise corresponds with a minute of the workout. Use medium to heavy dumbbells and kettlebells. In workout 2, each even minute should be exercise 1 and each odd should be exercise 2.