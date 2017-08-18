Workouts

The 2 Best EMOM Workouts for a Tight, Toned Physique

You've heard of HIIT intervals, now try using the clock to time your short bursts.

Kettlebell Swing
francesco / Getty
In an EMOM, you execute a specific exercise every time the clock hits :00 for a certain number of reps; then rest for the remainder of the minute. “It’s body-changing because it's structured to manage muscle fatigue, avoid muscular failure, and implement progressive overload," says Watkins. It also means you can go at your own pace within the interval—although we bet you'll try to go quickly to get in more rest.

In workout 1, each exercise corresponds with a minute of the workout. Use medium to heavy dumbbells and kettlebells. In workout 2, each even minute should be exercise 1 and each odd should be exercise 2.

Workout 1 5 Min. EMOM

Exercise 1.

Bunny Hop You'll need: No Equipment How to
Courtney King bunny hop thumbnail
1 sets
15 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2.

Kettlebell Swing You'll need: Kettlebells How to
Kettlebell Swing thumbnail
1 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3.

Lunge Thrust
exercise image placeholder
1 sets
20 sec. reps
-- rest
Switch legs

Exercise 4.

Bear Crawl How to
Bear Crawl Exercise thumbnail
1 sets
20 sec. reps
-- rest

Exercise 5.

Biceps Curl You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Biceps Curl thumbnail
1 sets
-- reps
-- rest
Deadlift to biceps curl

Workout 2 10 Min. EMOM

Exercise 1.

Box Jump You'll need: Box How to
Box Jump thumbnail
5 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2.

Pushup
exercise image placeholder
5 sets
10 reps
-- rest
