Football Eats: Super Bowl Bison Slider Recipe

It’s all about the game this year—not just what’s happening on the field, but what you serve at your Super Bowl bash. These bison sliders are a great way to enjoy party food while still fueling your efforts to add muscle.

Super Bowl Bison Sliders Servings: 8

You'll need 1 ¼ lbs pulled or ground bison meat

1 cup beef or chicken stock

8 mini-whole wheat hamburger rolls (you can substitute tortillas and serve these as tacos)

¼ cup rice wine vinegar

1 tbsp prepared wasabi

1 cup white (green) cabbage, shredded

½ cup red onion, peeled, quartered and thinly sliced

1 avocado

1 tbsp Sambal or other chili paste

1 cup tomatoes, diced

¼ cup fresh cilantro

salt to taste

Not only is bison naturally lean and higher in protein than other meats, it’s also incredibly nutrient-dense. Bison is loaded with minerals, B vitamins, and omega-3 fatty acids. (Don’t worry—there’s no gamey taste either.)

Many grocery stores and gourmet markets carry bison these days, but if you can’t find any pulled bison or flank steak at your market, check with a local butcher. I prefer to use pulled bison, but you can also use ground bison. Either way, everyone will be ‘bowled’ over by your creative, healthy, gametime offering.

NOTE: If your local market doesn’t carry pulled bison, you can substitute ground bison. Just cook it like ground hamburger and mold into patties for sliders. You can also find plenty of bison distributors online.