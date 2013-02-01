Healthy Recipes

Football Eats: Super Bowl Bison Slider Recipe

These delicious, high-protein sliders make a perfect party food if you really want to impress your guests.

Chef Robert Irvine thumbnail by
6 Muscle Building Burgers
Calories 190
Protein 25g
Fat 6g
Carbs 13g

It’s all about the game this year—not just what’s happening on the field, but what you serve at your Super Bowl bash. These bison sliders are a great way to enjoy party food while still fueling your efforts to add muscle.

Super Bowl Bison Sliders Servings: 8
You'll need
  • 1 ¼ lbs pulled or ground bison meat
  • 1 cup beef or chicken stock
  • 8 mini-whole wheat hamburger rolls (you can substitute tortillas and serve these as tacos)
  • ¼ cup rice wine vinegar
  • 1 tbsp prepared wasabi
  • 1 cup white (green) cabbage, shredded
  • ½ cup red onion, peeled, quartered and thinly sliced
  • 1 avocado
  • 1 tbsp Sambal or other chili paste
  • 1 cup tomatoes, diced
  • ¼ cup fresh cilantro
  • salt to taste

Not only is bison naturally lean and higher in protein than other meats, it’s also incredibly nutrient-dense. Bison is loaded with minerals, B vitamins, and omega-3 fatty acids. (Don’t worry—there’s no gamey taste either.)

Many grocery stores and gourmet markets carry bison these days, but if you can’t find any pulled bison or flank steak at your market, check with a local butcher. I prefer to use pulled bison, but you can also use ground bison. Either way, everyone will be ‘bowled’ over by your creative, healthy, gametime offering.

NOTE: If your local market doesn’t carry pulled bison, you can substitute ground bison. Just cook it like ground hamburger and mold into patties for sliders. You can also find plenty of bison distributors online.

Directions 
1. To prepare the slaw, stir the vinegar and wasabi together in a bowl. Add the cabbage and onions. Allow this mixture to marinate for 30 to 60 minutes or until the onions and cabbage are soft.
2. To prepare the dressing, slice the avocado in half, remove the seed, and scoop the “meat” of the avocado into a mixing bowl. Mash the avocado with a spoon until smooth.
3. Add the sambal, tomato, cilantro, and salt (to taste) to the avocado mash. Mix well, then cover and hold until serving.
4. To prepare the bison, warm the pulled meat with your stock in a saucepan. Once cooked through, remove your bison from the heat, discard any remaining liquid, and cover to keep warm until serving.
5. To construct your sliders (or tacos), drain the cabbage and add about 1 tbsp of slaw to each bun or tortilla. Then add your bison and finish with 1 tbsp of your tomato avocado dressing. Enjoy!
Topics:
Comments