Healthy Recipes
My Big Fat Greek Salad
Spice up your clean diet and build lean muscle with this unique, healthy recipe.
I had an insatiable lunchtime craving for Greek salad topped with grilled chicken for an entire year of my life. There’s something about the balance of zesty dressing, peppers, salty olives, crunchy vegetables, and savory chicken that kept me coming back for more. Because the vegetables in this salad keep really well once cut, this is an ideal candidate for pre-prepped lunchtime meals. Just add the dressing to each serving as you go.
My Big Fat Greek Salad Servings: 4-6
Prep time: 20 min, plus 15 min for marinating | Cook time: 8 min
You'll need
- 1 1/2 lbs chicken breast tenders
- 1 tbsp salted butter (for stovetop option)*
- 1 head romaine lettuce, chopped (about 4 cups)
- 1 large cucumber, chopped into about ½-inch pieces (about 2 cups)
- 1 cup halved cherry tomatoes
- 1/2 cup pitted Kalamata olives
- 1/4 purple onion, thinly sliced (about ¼ cup) (omit for low-FODMAP)
- 1/2 cup pepperoncini peppers
- 2 tbsp chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley, for garnish
- Greek Marinade Dressing
- 1/4 cup capers, finely chopped
- 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice (about 2 lemons)
- 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
- 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 tbsp dried oregano leaves
- 1 tsp fine sea salt
- 1 tsp ground black pepper
Directions
1. Rinse the chicken with cool water, pat dry, and place in a large glass bowl.
2. Combine all the dressing ingredients in a bowl or large measuring cup. Whisk to combine. When the dressing is well-mixed, pour half over the chicken. Stir to coat the chicken evenly, then transfer to the refrigerator to marinate for at least 15 minutes or up to 4 hours.
3. To cook the chicken, follow either the grill or the stovetop directions below:
4. Grill: Preheat a grill to high and oil the grates. When it reaches approximately 500°, place the chicken on the grill and discard the leftover marinade. Grill the chicken for 4 minutes on one side, or until char marks start to appear. Flip them over, and grill for an additional 3 minutes, or until there are char marks. Transfer to a plate to rest for 5 minutes.
5. Stovetop: Melt the butter in a large frying pan or sauté pan over high heat. When melted, remove the chicken pieces from the marinade, letting the excess marinade drip off, and place them in the pan. Cook the chicken for 5 minutes on one side, or until they start to brown. Flip them over, and cook for an additional 3 minutes, or until they start to brown. Transfer to a plate to rest for 5 minutes.
6. While the chicken is cooking and then resting, prepare the rest of the salad ingredients: Place the lettuce in a large bowl or on a large platter. Top with the cucumber, tomatoes, olives, onion, and pepperoncini.
7. When the chicken is finished resting, slice it crossways into bite-size pieces. Add the chicken to the top of the salad, and pour the remaining dressing on top. Finish with a sprinkle of the fresh parsley, and enjoy.