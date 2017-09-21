My Big Fat Greek Salad

Directions

1. Rinse the chicken with cool water, pat dry, and place in a large glass bowl.

2. Combine all the dressing ingredients in a bowl or large measuring cup. Whisk to combine. When the dressing is well-mixed, pour half over the chicken. Stir to coat the chicken evenly, then transfer to the refrigerator to marinate for at least 15 minutes or up to 4 hours.

3. To cook the chicken, follow either the grill or the stovetop directions below:

4. Grill: Preheat a grill to high and oil the grates. When it reaches approximately 500°, place the chicken on the grill and discard the leftover marinade. Grill the chicken for 4 minutes on one side, or until char marks start to appear. Flip them over, and grill for an additional 3 minutes, or until there are char marks. Transfer to a plate to rest for 5 minutes.

5. Stovetop: Melt the butter in a large frying pan or sauté pan over high heat. When melted, remove the chicken pieces from the marinade, letting the excess marinade drip off, and place them in the pan. Cook the chicken for 5 minutes on one side, or until they start to brown. Flip them over, and cook for an additional 3 minutes, or until they start to brown. Transfer to a plate to rest for 5 minutes.

6. While the chicken is cooking and then resting, prepare the rest of the salad ingredients: Place the lettuce in a large bowl or on a large platter. Top with the cucumber, tomatoes, olives, onion, and pepperoncini.

7. When the chicken is finished resting, slice it crossways into bite-size pieces. Add the chicken to the top of the salad, and pour the remaining dressing on top. Finish with a sprinkle of the fresh parsley, and enjoy.