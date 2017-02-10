Back Exercises

The Quick and Effective Back Workout

Jeff T. from Eugene, OR, sent us his in-a-rush back workout and asked us to make it even more time-efficient.

by
Duration 30 min
Exercises 3
Equipment Yes

This routine is already solid, and cutting out anything else will leave your muscles wanting more. Instead, we suggest using a triset. You’ll slash minutes off of your workout and increase your work capacity. Plus, you should increase your reps to 8–12 for the last two movements because reps of five or fewer are better suited for strength and power.

Note: Keep straps on hand. Performing these exercises as a triset taxes grip strength.

FORM CHECK

You’ll be more fatigued during the triset, so don’t let your form suffer. With rows, ensure that you’re leading with your elbows.

Jeff's Old Workout M&F Rating: A-

Exercise 1

Barbell Deadlift You'll need: Barbell How to
Barbell Deadlift thumbnail
5 sets
5 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

General Pullup You'll need: Pullup Bar How to
Pullup thumbnail
5 sets
5 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Bent-Over Barbell Row
exercise image placeholder
4 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Jeff's New Workout

Exercise 1A

Barbell Deadlift You'll need: Barbell How to
Barbell Deadlift thumbnail
5 sets
5 reps
-- rest

Exercise 1B

General Pullup You'll need: Pullup Bar How to
Pullup thumbnail
5 sets
8-12 reps
-- rest

Exercise 1C

Bent-Over Barbell Row
exercise image placeholder
5 sets
8-12 reps
-- rest
