The Quick and Effective Back Workout

This routine is already solid, and cutting out anything else will leave your muscles wanting more. Instead, we suggest using a triset. You’ll slash minutes off of your workout and increase your work capacity. Plus, you should increase your reps to 8–12 for the last two movements because reps of five or fewer are better suited for strength and power.

Note: Keep straps on hand. Performing these exercises as a triset taxes grip strength.



FORM CHECK

You’ll be more fatigued during the triset, so don’t let your form suffer. With rows, ensure that you’re leading with your elbows.