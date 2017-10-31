Leg Exercises

The 10 Best Bodyweight Exercises to Train Your Hamstrings

We get it: Hamstrings aren’t exactly the most glamorous of muscle groups. But few show muscles can match their functional value—and that’s why these exercises are so important.

Lunge Elbow to Instep
Dynamic hamstring movements mimic the motions of everyday life. That’s especially important because our modern cubicle world gives us tight hamstrings since we sit on our glutes all day.

Most people stretch their hamstrings while pushing up against a tree or grabbing their ankles. (Think of the folks you see limbering up before a running race.) There’s nothing wrong with so-called static stretching. But as with a warm rubber band, your hamstrings are far more responsive to static stretching after a workout.

A better idea? Work these 10 bodyweight hamstring exercises into your regular workout regimen (or even your regular office routine). They’ll boost hamstring flexibility and challenge your stability at the same time, giving you an added benefit.

You can use these 10 as a warm-up, part of a legs workout, or as a standalone circuit. If you do a circuit, do two sets of 10.

Pete Williams is a N.A.S.M.-certified personal trainer and the author or co-author of a number of books on performance and training.

1. Knee Hugs

Knee Hug
Why: This simple move stretches the hamstring and glute of your front leg, as well as the hip flexor or your back leg. 
How: Lift your right knee to your chest and grab below the knee with your hands. Pull your right knee to your chest while squeezing your left glute. Return to the starting position and repeat on the left side. Continue alternating sides.
Prescription: 2 sets of 10 reps (per side) with 30 sec. rest between sets. 

 

2. Handwalk

Handwalk
Why: This not only lengthens your hamstrings and lower-back muscles, but also builds stability in your shoulders and core.
How: Start with legs straight and hands on the floor. Keeping the legs straight, walk your hands out. Then walk your feet back up to your hands, keeping your legs straight. Take baby steps using only the ankles. Avoid using the hips, knees, and quads. 
Prescription: 2 sets of 10 reps with 30 sec. rest between sets. 

 

3. Inverted Hamstring

Inverted Hamstring
Why: This not only works your hamstrings, but tests your balance and core strength.
How: Balance on your right foot, keeping tummy tight and shoulders back and down. Bend at the waist with both hands out to the sides and extend your left leg back as you fire the left glute. Your shoulder and heel should move together, forming a straight line. Return to starting position and switch legs.
Prescription: 2 sets of 10 reps (per side) with 30 sec. rest between sets. 

 

4. Sumo Squat-to-Stand

Sumo Squat-to-Stand
Why: This improves flexibility in your hamstrings and is a good indicator of how much room you have to improve, which for most of us is quite a bit. 
How: Bend at the waist, grabbing underneath your big toes. Keeping your arms straight inside your knees, pull your hips down until they’re between your ankles and lift your chest up. Tuck your chin and try to straighten your legs, holding on to your toes as you straighten the hips and knees.
Prescription: 2 sets of 10 reps with 30 sec. rest between sets. 

 

5. Unweighted Romanian Deadlift

Unweighted Romanian Deadlift
Why: Even without weights, this popular hamstring move builds strength in your hamstrings and back.
How: Hinge at the hips. Don’t think of the exercise as bending forward but rather as sitting back, with your torso moving forward instead of staying upright.
Prescription: 2 sets of 10 reps with 30 sec. rest between sets. 

 

6. Lunge Elbow to Instep

Elbow to Instep Lunge
Why: Dubbed the “world’s greatest stretch” by prominent trainer and Core Performance author Mark Verstegen, this full-body stretch works your groin, hip flexors, glutes, and especially hamstrings. 
How: Start by stepping forward into a lunge with your left foot. Place your right forearm to the ground and your left elbow against the inside of your left foot. Hold the stretch for two seconds. Then place your left hand outside your foot and push your hips up, making sure to point your front toes up as you do so. Return to standing position and repeat by stepping out with your right foot. Continue alternating sides.
Prescription: 2 sets of 10 reps (per side) with 30 sec. rest between sets. 

 

7. Lateral Lunge

Lateral Lunges
Why: Lateral movement is important to sports and the motions of everyday life, but too often we ignore it in the gym. The lateral lunge hits the quads, glutes, and especially the hamstrings.
How: Step out to the right, keeping your toes pointed straight ahead and feet flat. Squat down as low as possible on your right leg, keeping your left leg straight. Holding that position for two seconds. Return to the starting position and repeat for a set of 10. Switch sides.
Prescription: 2 sets of 10 reps (per side) with 30 sec. rest between sets. 

 

8. Sliding Legs Curl

Sliding Leg Curl
Why: This move challenges your hamstrings as well as your glutes and lower back.

How: Lie face-up on the floor with your arms at your sides, legs straight, and heels on a towel on a slippery surface (or while in socks on a smooth surface). Lift your hips off the ground, keeping a straight line from ankle to shoulders, sliding your heels to your body. Return to the starting position.

Prescription: 2 sets of 10 reps with 30 sec. rest between sets. 

 

9. Lateral Bound

Lateral Bounds
Why: This builds side-to-side power in your legs and challenges your hamstrings differently from traditional stretching exercises.
How: Stand on your right leg, with your left foot off the ground. Squat slightly on your right leg and use your leg and glute to jump laterally (to the left). Land on the opposite leg, maintaining balance. Make sure you land softly. Hold for three seconds. Repeat to the other side.
Prescription: 2 sets of 10 reps (per side) with 30 sec. rest between sets. 

 

10. Straight-leg Skipping

Straight Leg Skip
Why: This move works your hamstrings while also challenging your coordination.

How: From a standing position, lift one leg straight in front of you while you swing the opposite arm forward. Pull your heel down to the ground as the other arm and leg swing forward. Make sure you feel your hamstrings fire as you bring your heel down. Repeat for a set of 10.

Prescription: 2 sets of 10 reps (per side) with 30 sec. rest between sets. 

 

