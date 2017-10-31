The 10 Best Bodyweight Exercises to Train Your Hamstrings

Edgar Artiga

Dynamic hamstring movements mimic the motions of everyday life. That’s especially important because our modern cubicle world gives us tight hamstrings since we sit on our glutes all day.

Most people stretch their hamstrings while pushing up against a tree or grabbing their ankles. (Think of the folks you see limbering up before a running race.) There’s nothing wrong with so-called static stretching. But as with a warm rubber band, your hamstrings are far more responsive to static stretching after a workout.

A better idea? Work these 10 bodyweight hamstring exercises into your regular workout regimen (or even your regular office routine). They’ll boost hamstring flexibility and challenge your stability at the same time, giving you an added benefit.

You can use these 10 as a warm-up, part of a legs workout, or as a standalone circuit. If you do a circuit, do two sets of 10.

Pete Williams is a N.A.S.M.-certified personal trainer and the author or co-author of a number of books on performance and training.