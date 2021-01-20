The best workout is the one you haven’t tried before. That means incorporating new exercises into your daily workout routine with a focus on improvement.

An unfamiliar workout will challenge your muscles in new directions or combinations. If flexibility and cardio endurance are problematic, it’s possible to tweak a workout routine to address those problem areas without taking away time spent on developing strength and power.

Sometimes new exercises are familiar ones you’ve given up on because they’re too challenging, or because they target one of your weaknesses. This, of course, is the best reason to revisit them. Such movements might be among the most popular lifts at the gym. Remember it’s still new to you, especially if they haven’t been attempted since pre-covid times.

The challenge of incorporating new exercises into your workout routine is mastering the exercise—not cheating on it. The challenge also comes from increasing the reps to where it’s actually a challenge. With that in mind, here are 10 new exercises to master early this year.​

Pete Williams is a N.A.S.M.-certified personal trainer and the author or co-author of a number of books on performance and training.