The Best Glutes Workout for Beginners

Great butts aren't born; they’re made. Sure, genetics play a role, but most of us lose our glutes by sitting all day, taking too many elevators, and skipping too many staircases. Making matters worse, we head to the gym and devote most of our time to our upper bodies, ignoring arguably our most important muscles: the glutes.

Such a mentality not only makes our bodies asymmetrical, but also leads to muscle dysfunction and injury. Tight hamstrings are a product of tight hips, which are a product of inactivated glutes. That leads to hamstring strains and lower-back pain.

Want to know the easiest way to work your glutes? Simply squeeze each cheek one at a time. This can be done while sitting in a meeting, on a conference call, or stuck in traffic. Look for opportunities throughout your day to exercise your glutes, whether it’s taking the stairs instead of the elevator or squatting to pick something up rather than bending over at the waist.

Remember: a great ass isn’t just aesthetically beautiful. It’s a muscular symbol of proper body alignment and function. Keep that in mind the next time you’re accused of staring at someone’s rear end. Simply explain that you’re admiring the work they’ve done to create proper movement through the hips and glutes. (Or maybe just focus more on your workout, dude.)

To untap the power and beauty of your glutes, we’re going to perform this beginner workout with three sets of these six exercises performed in a circuit to activate those glutes and strengthen your posterior chain.