While many bodybuilders search for fads and quick fixes, Hunter Labrada continues to utilize a tried and tested arm day that has served him well for more than four years. Fortunately, the big Texan took to Instagram to share his sleeve busting methods, so that you can try his winning workout for yourself.

Hunter Labrada is looking seriously impressive as of late, as the multi-time Mr Olympia finalist readies for a competitive return following shoulder surgery. “Food for thought,” he offered his 390,000+ IG followers. “I’ve been running this exact arm day for four years now… my arms haven’t stopped growing.”

Hunter Labrada Arm Workout: Exercises, Sets & Reps

Cuffed Triceps Pushdowns — 3 Sets of 10 to 12 Reps

— 3 Sets of 10 to 12 Reps Cable Triceps Extensions — 2 Sets of 10 to 12 Reps

— 2 Sets of 10 to 12 Reps Dumbbell Single Arm Preacher Curl — 2 Sets of 10 to 12 Reps

— 2 Sets of 10 to 12 Reps Face Away/Step Forward Cable Curls — 2 Sets of 10 to 12 Reps

How This Arm Workout Builds Bigger Triceps and Biceps

Proving that there’s strength in simplicity, Labrada opts for quality over quantity, testing his mettle with four arm exercises, comprising of two triceps focused moves, and two that are bicep biased. He begins with cuffed triceps pushdowns (referred to as triceps extensions in his post), Pushdowns target the lateral head, helping to create that much coveted horseshoe shape in the upper arm. Labrada moves on to cable triceps extensions, placing more emphasis on the long head of his triceps. The long head is big muscle at the back of your arm and as you build mass, this gives your entire arm a thicker appearance.

For biceps, Labrada executes single arm dumbbell preacher curls. Preacher curls isolate the bicep brachii, the two headed muscle that provides the all-important “peak.” By taking a single arm approach, the bodybuilder is able to fix any imbalances while making sure each bicep takes the same load for symmetry. Labrada rounds out his impressive arm day with face away cable curls, taking a step forward from the cable station. This move is also known as a Bayesian cable curl. Notice how leaning away from the machine allows Labrada to maintain constant tension on his biceps, working the brachii long head to pump up that peak even further.

In terms of sets, Labrada stays within the generally accepted sweet spot for hypertrophy, completing two to three working sets of ten to twelve reps. “Bodybuilding 101: pick exercises that fit your body well and run them into the ground for long periods of time,” enthused Labrada, who is clearly on the comeback trail.

