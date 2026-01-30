The Pat McAfee Show got some unexpected pecs-appeal on Jan 29, 2026, when Logan Paul made a bizarre appearance to reveal his current training progress, and explain how hyped he is for life, and his upcoming appearance in the WWE Royal Rumble.

The interview got off to a bizarre start when Logan Paul appeared unready for the camera to be thrown to him. The social media influencer and WWE star was still fiddling with his laptop when it dawned on him that he was already live on ESPN and YouTube.

“Did you say we’re on?” asked Paul, who was logging in from a hotel room. “We’re on,” confirmed McAffee. “Oh man, Pat, I wasn’t ready for this”, confirmed Paul, who is in Saudi Arabia ahead of the Royal Rumble.

As it dawned on Logan Paul that the interview had started, he then surprised McAfee by taking off his shirt. “I’m locked in, brother,” exclaimed the ‘Impaulsive’ star. Having thought about joining his guest and taking his own shirt off, McAfee decided against the idea. “I was thinking about doing it, but then I’m looking at what you got going on here,” explained the host. “I think I’m gonna keep my s**t on here,” he confirmed.

Logan Paul Reveals ‘Locked In’ Physique on the ‘Pat McAfee Show’

As Logan Paul bared his torso, it became clear that the pro wrestler was proud of his current physical progress. “What are we doing,” asked McAfee of Paul’s prep. “Are you eating the weights? You look unbelievable.”

Of course, Paul used the complement as a not-so-subtle segway to promote his latest product. “It’s Prime Protein, that’s my secret,” he explained. “32 grams of protein, ultra filtered milk,” added Paul, proudly.

And judging by his appearance, Paul has obviously been pounding the weights, as well. “Dude, the truth is, and this is me being humble with you. I’m so locked in right now, in my life,” he told The Pat McAfee Show. “I got a wife, I got a beautiful daughter, I’m sober, I’m crushing it and I’m just so good at what I do. And I want to keep being humble, but it’s just so hard!”

Paul explained that for him, “life is about the art of the pivot,” noting how excited he is to be a successful athlete with WWE, a reality that he dreamed of as a child. Throughout the surreal the interview, the former WWE United States Champion continued to flex his biceps. “You look good, dude,” laughed McAfee as he tried to keep the conversation going. Paul told The Pat McAfee Show that he is currently training every day, despite back-to-back meetings. “I’m absolutely optimizing, and maximizing my life,” he explained. “Everywhere we go, I’m stacking in the opportunities.”

Logan Paul’s next big opportunity takes place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, at the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble on January 31. (Broadcast live via ESPN in the United States, and Netflix internationally.) There, the plucky pro wrestler will have an opportunity to outlast 29 other men, including icons like Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, and Cody Rhodes in order to earn a shot at WWE world title.

To watch the fun interview in full, see below:

To follow Logan Paul on Instagram, click here.