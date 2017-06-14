6 Moves the Novice Lifter Needs to Master

Eric Broser
While this movement was once a mainstay in gyms throughout the world, these days very few lifters still dig into this awesome exercise. Personally, I think that this is a shame, as pullovers are tremendously valuable to anyone seeking an impressively massive upper body. Not only do pullovers help thicken the chest, but they also help build the outer lats, giving the torso a greater “V-taper.” Arnold himself used to train chest and back on the same day, using pullovers as a transition exercise between the two body parts.
Bonus Tip: I have found that if I wish to target the lats more so than the chest with pullovers, I can do so by keeping my arms a bit more straight while lowering the dumbbell both down and back. When looking for more intense activation in my pecs, I will keep a greater bend in my arms and lower the DB straight down behind my head, but not back.