6 Moves the Novice Lifter Needs to Master

Erik Isakson / Getty Images

When you are brand new to the weight training game it can be both exciting and overwhelming to first walk into a well-equipped, commercial gym. You take a look around and there are barbells, dumbbells, benches, cables and fancy machines from front to back. It's quite easy for a beginner to get lost among so much iron, especially if one has no training background, nor a mentor to help guide him/her. And that is precisely why I am writing this article – to provide the novice lifter with a list of 6 vital (basic) exercises that need to be mastered well before proceeding to those cables or any chrome covered contraptions.

While there are many other essential exercises that belong on this “must master” list, these 6 will get you off to a great start towards becoming a true gym veteran.