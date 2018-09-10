'The 100' Star Tasya Teles on Boxing, Diet, and Staying Fit on the Road

Pushing plates and throwing jabs and hooks are a few ways Tasya Teles, star of the CW’s hit TV series The 100, stays fit.

How would you describe your character, Echo, to those who haven’t seen The 100?

She is like an Amazonian warrior gangster assassin. She is very lethal, very capable, and definitely a badass.

Did you have to do fight training for all those action scenes?

Yes, we train in stage combat. Outside of work, I love to box. But boxing can actually conflict with my performance, because stage combat requires big, broad reaches and unnatural stuff like not guarding your face.

Do you have any survival skills that would help you in a post-apocalyptic world as seen on the show?

Oh, no, I do not. Last year I had a great idea to go live in the forest by myself for a couple of days to sit with the script, away from city life and distractions. But then I remembered that forests have bears, so I decided to just go to the library instead.

How do you stay in shape?

Spinning and yoga were my go-tos for a long time, but I’m learning that I need to do weight training as well. So I’m incorporating more muscle-building workouts into my training. I box a lot, and I still do plenty of yoga and cycling. I try to train every day if I can. Sometimes I will do cardio and weights in the same day just so I can fit everything into my schedule.

How do you stay fit on the road?

I always bring two things with me when I travel: a jump rope and a resistance band. I use the band to work out my legs and glutes with leg raises and hip bridges.

What’s your diet like?

Right now I use a combo of the keto diet and intermittent fasting. And over the past few years, I’ve tried hard to reduce sugar. It’s everywhere, even in foods you might not expect.

We hear you own a restaurant?

Yes, the Parlour in Vancouver. I did more of the conceptual work and branding. We’re opening a second location now in Toronto. I’ve wanted to open a restaurant since I was a kid, so it’s a dream come true.

What else are you working on?

I started an organization called Unslaved that supports children at risk of sex slavery and human trafficking. It’s very important to me. Otherwise, I’m just chilling and reading my Muscle & Fitness.

Watch The 100 on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on the CW.