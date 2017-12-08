The 7 Most Mesmerizing Photos of Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj, born Onika Tanya Maraj, exploded onto the music scene with hits like “Starships” and “Super Bass,” and she hasn’t slowed down since. She’s played a pivotal role in pushing powerful female rappers, and continues to dominate the charts. The 5’2″, Trinidadian-American rapper even took a foray into Hollywood, appearing in the blockbuster hit The Other Woman opposite Cameron Diaz, Kate Upton, Leslie Mann, and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.Click through for seven of her finest moments to date.
2.
Minaj performs in concert during the X Games at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, TX, on June 5, 2015.
3.
Minaj attends the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between” Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2017.
4.
Minaj speaks onstage at the 2015 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA, on Nov. 22, 2015.
5.
Minaj attends the Monse fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 8, 2017.
6.
Minaj attends the 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards in Brooklyn, NY, on Nov. 6, 2017.
7.
Minaj arrives at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, CA, on Aug. 27, 2017.
8.
Minaj, dressed as a fairy princess, attends a Haunted Funhouse Halloween party at 1 OAK Nightclub at The Mirage Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV, on Oct. 31, 2015.
Nicki Minaj, born Onika Tanya Maraj, exploded onto the music scene with hits like “Starships” and “Super Bass,” and she hasn’t slowed down since. She’s played a pivotal role in pushing powerful female rappers, and continues to dominate the charts.
The 5’2″, Trinidadian-American rapper even took a foray into Hollywood, appearing in the blockbuster hit The Other Woman opposite Cameron Diaz, Kate Upton, Leslie Mann, and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.
Click through for seven of her finest moments to date.
Minaj performs in concert during the X Games at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, TX, on June 5, 2015.
Minaj attends the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between” Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2017.
Minaj speaks onstage at the 2015 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA, on Nov. 22, 2015.
Minaj attends the Monse fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 8, 2017.
Minaj attends the 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards in Brooklyn, NY, on Nov. 6, 2017.
Minaj arrives at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, CA, on Aug. 27, 2017.
Minaj, dressed as a fairy princess, attends a Haunted Funhouse Halloween party at 1 OAK Nightclub at The Mirage Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV, on Oct. 31, 2015.